Essential Food Truck Repairs You Need to Know

Taking care of your food truck might seem like a hassle, but it will save you money. Prevention is significantly less costly than dealing with an issue on the road. One example is checking and testing the air pressure of your tires daily. This can help evenly distribute your food truck’s weight and improve safety, handling, and gas mileage.

Engine

The engine is the heart and soul of any food truck. It tirelessly powers the truck and keeps the kitchen equipment running smoothly. However, like any other engine, regular maintenance and occasional food truck repair are required to prevent breakdowns and keep the business running. Food truck owners rely on experienced mechanics who understand the unique needs of these specialized vehicles to keep their engines in good shape.

Regular checks, such as monitoring windshield wiper fluid and ensuring tires are correctly inflated, will reduce uneven tire wear and improve handling. Rotating tires can also increase their lifespan and improve the overall ride of the truck. Putting off maintenance will only cost more in the long run. Therefore, maintaining the truck regularly is much cheaper and more efficient than dealing with costly repairs after the fact.

Transmission

A food truck’s transmission is essential to maintaining good working order. Keeping up with oil changes, checking the transmission fluid level, and replacing serpentine belts are all relatively simple DIY maintenance tasks that food truck owners can perform.

Food truck vendors often put off doing regular maintenance until something goes wrong with the vehicle or equipment. This procrastination can be costly to the business because it means closing shop until repairs are made. Performing preventative maintenance will not guarantee that a food truck will never break down, but it will help reduce the chances and frequency of breaks or needed repairs.

Brakes

The brakes are what keep your food truck in motion. Pressing the brake pedal causes a hydraulic system to squeeze and release your food truck’s tires up to fifteen times per second to slow or stop the vehicle. Test your truck’s tire air pressure daily to ensure that your vehicle’s weight is evenly distributed on the tires and prevent tire blowouts while traveling at high speeds.

Also, check for burnt headlight bulbs that are easily changed with the right tools. Find a recommended maintenance schedule from your mechanic or food truck manufacturer and stick to it. This can save you the hassle of unexpected breakdowns and extra expenses while keeping your business on track.

Tires

Having the right tires is essential for your food truck. It can improve gas mileage, performance, and safety. Checking the tire pressure daily will help distribute the weight of your truck evenly. You will also want to ensure your washer tanks are filled and that the windshield fluid is the proper type for your climate.

Electrical

While most food truck owners should seek out a professional for more complicated problems, many common issues can be addressed by the vehicle owner. This helps save money and allows the owner to gain experience with the problem before becoming a professional. These DIY tasks include replacing air filters (to improve power and gas mileage) and serpentine belts (by opening the hood, locating the serpentine belt routing layout, and removing and installing new ones).

Replace headlight bulbs as needed and check for cracked or broken weather striping. Maintenance preventative measures will help keep your mobile business running smoothly for years. Don’t procrastinate—if your food truck breaks down, you will lose money and possibly miss out on sales at the next event.

Electronics

Performing regular maintenance is vital to food truck success. Though some issues require a licensed technician’s help, you can complete many simple repairs independently to save money and avoid costly breakdowns. Monitor digital components like POS systems, mobile ordering, and accounting software to ensure they’re fully functional. Remember to wipe down all surfaces regularly with sanitizing chemicals to ensure they’re clean and germ-free. Keep a trash bin and plenty of liners to tidy your waste disposal area.