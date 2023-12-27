Tips for Visiting the Best National Parks in the World

National parks are top-rated. That means that it’s often difficult to see the most popular attractions, especially during the peak season!

It’s also important to remember that wildlife is wild and needs your respect. Many animals have been hurt by park visitors approaching too closely for a photo.

Go in the Winter

A trip to National Park in the summertime: hot and crowded, and you’ll be out of turkey legs before you know it. Instead, head in the winter and enjoy a new majesty. With snow covering the iconic red rock, it’s truly breathtaking.

Canyonlands and Arches National Parks are also gorgeous in the winter, with fewer crowds and shorter days, making it easier to take in sunrises and sunsets. But remember that backcountry travel is much more dangerous in the winter, so it’s a good idea to go with a buddy (and carry an emergency beacon) when exploring this season.

Go in the Spring

Across the country, national parks are bursting with life as winter melts away. Waterfalls roar, wildflowers bloom, and baby animals emerge. Plan a spring trip to avoid the summer crowds and enjoy all that nature offers!

Yellowstone is one of America’s most famous national parks and is at its most enchanting in the spring. From March through June, flowers adorn the landscape, from low-lying shrubs like dogwood and rhododendron to the mountaintops’ wildflower meadows.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is another national park that looks stunning in the spring. It’s also when grizzly bear sows give birth to their cute cubs, and migrating birds fill the air with their song. You can also camp, day-hike portions of the Appalachian Trail, and see historic Smoky Mountain settlers’ homes. This is a fantastic option for families.

Go in the Fall

As leaves turn and wildlife prepares for winter, national parks erupt with color and roar with energy. In some, the elk mating calls are a treat; in others, mountain vistas come alive with vivid foliage. And in all, summer crowds thin, and the air turns crisper, allowing for more exploration and hiking.

Yellowstone, the first national park many imagine when they think of a national park, was started in 1872. It protects an incredible ecosystem, including half of the world’s active geysers and fantastic wildlife. While this great park is a destination year-round, visiting in the fall allows for less crowded hiking and driving on the jaw-dropping Going-To-The-Sun Road.

Another national park that’s best visited in the fall is Grand Teton. This Wyoming park is known for its soaring mountains. Still, it is even more impressive in the fall when golden aspen groves explode, and you can witness male elk bugling during their amorous courting ritual (provided you are at least 100 feet away). Fall is prime time for rafting in nearby New River Gorge National Park.

Go in the Summer

The most famous national parks experience their busiest times in the summer, but savvy travelers know that there are still plenty of ways to enjoy them. During the summer, hikers can explore trails with relatively warm temperatures and see more colorful wildflowers. Water lovers can enjoy recreational activities like boat tours, fishing, and kayaking.

The summer is also an ideal time to visit a park like Lassen Volcanic National Park, where the calm waters of Crater Lake offer visitors the perfect opportunity to take in stunning landscapes by boat. At Alaska’s Denali National Park, hikers can trek the icy Harding Icefield Trail or go glacier foraging.

Meanwhile, a trip to Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park will reveal Wizard of Oz-like landscapes with dark evergreens and turquoise lakes (the color is attributed to the presence of glaciers). Otherworldly rock formations come to life when the sun hits them during the summer at South Dakota’s Badlands National Park.