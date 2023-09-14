How to Save Money by Purchasing eBook Versions of Best-Selling Books

Ebooks cost less to produce than printed books. They also don’t require as much space.

However, many readers still enjoy cracking the spine of a new paperback. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to save on ebooks! Here are a few tips to help you do just that.

Look for Deals

Whether you prefer to read physical books or eBooks like the book of Cade Courtley, there is no doubt that book prices can quickly add up. If you are a bibliophile, spending hundreds of dollars per year on your reading habit is easy.

Fortunately, there are ways to save money on your book purchases. You can purchase used books at the local bookstore, look for deals on new releases or eBooks, and even sign up for a subscription service.

Another way to save money on your book purchases is to look for discounts on best-selling books. Several websites offer daily or weekly eBook deals, including BookBub and Freebooksy. You can also check out the discounts offered by online marketplaces. These sites often offer coupons and free shipping offers that can reduce your total cost.

Check the Library

The price of eBooks is generally lower than that of physical books. This is because there are no printing or paper costs involved with digital editions of the book. However, the difference in cost is only sometimes as great as one might think. For example, a best-selling novel published by a big publisher might cost $25 on hardcover but only $15 on Kindle.

Fortunately, most libraries have negotiated with publishers to offer ebooks at far less than the retail price. With a library card and a free app, you can check out an ebook to read on your device or e-reader.

University libraries also keep copies of textbooks that students may no longer need and often sell these for a fraction of the price of buying them new. In addition, many estate sales, moving sales, and auctions feature entire collections of books for pennies on the dollar.

Use a Coupon

If you’re a reader, you know how expensive it can be to purchase books at full price. Fortunately, there are many ways to save money when purchasing books.

For instance, you can check out online book deals or use a coupon to get a great deal on your favorite read. Additionally, you can sign up for a book subscription service to receive a curated selection of books each month at a discounted rate.

For the authors, setting your eBook at $0.0(but only during a specific sale period) is possible.

Check the Author’s Website

Many authors have websites offering eBook versions of their books at discounted prices. This is often a way to get repeat buyers and build their email lists. These customers will be the first to hear about their upcoming releases and will most likely buy a copy when it goes on sale.

In addition to author websites, online marketplaces offer various eBooks at competitive prices. Check them out regularly to see any deals on your favorite book.

Also, if your book is available in paperback, look for it on those sites. Generally, the paperback version is cheaper than the eBook because of manufacturing costs.