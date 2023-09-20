Maximizing Space – Tips for Small Bathroom Remodeling

We all love the spa-like feel that large bathrooms bring, but sometimes, adding square footage isn’t an option. When that happens, it’s time to get creative.

These design tips can help you make the most of your space. They include tricks for decluttering, visual tricks to enlarge rooms and storage hacks that will keep your bathroom organized.

Walls

Every inch matters when you have a tight space; the right Seattle bathroom remodeling solutions can make all the difference to your comfort and efficiency.

For starters, you’ll want to think vertically. Avoid wall art and displays, which can consume valuable floor and counter space in a tiny room. Instead, choose a streamlined vanity design with a shallower depth to maximize storage and minimize clutter.

Most bathroom contractors, including Striking Remodels, opt for a sliding door to eliminate the potential for bumping into fixtures as you open and close it. Install over-the-door hooks for robes and towels to keep them off the floor, reducing the risk of musty smells and saving wall space. Try double over-the-door hooks if you’re not installing a pocket door.

You can also maximize your vertical space by installing hotel shelves above your toilet or shower to hold small toiletries and trinkets. These designs also conceal pipework and give your bathroom a boutique hotel vibe.

Floors

The floors in your bathroom can help or hinder a room’s overall look and feel. Choosing the right material and design can create a feeling of space and flow, making a small bathroom feel larger.

For example, opting for a textured tile or a dark color can visually expand the space. By contrast, using a lighter color can make a room feel cramped.

Floors can also provide opportunities to add storage. For example, consider adding roll-out organizers to deep cabinets or installing toe-kick drawers below your sink. Other smart options include extending your countertop ledge out over the toilet or adding a wall-mounted shelf to hold extra rolls of toilet paper.

Finally, remember to rethink how your door operates. In-swing doors can cut into usable floor space, leaving no room for practical storage solutions. A pocket door or sliding barn door is a more non-intrusive option.

Cabinets

If a lack of storage has you constantly bending over to pick up blow dryers, curling irons and lotions that fall off the counter, it’s time to upgrade. If added to your bathroom design correctly, cabinets can help keep your room clean and organized without consuming much space.

Go vertical with your storage by installing hotel shelves above your sink to hold toiletries and towels. Hanging a slim, aesthetic tray on the back of your toilet for extra paper and other items is another smart option.

Changing how your bathroom’s doors work is also a great way to open up more floor space without sacrificing privacy. Consider switching from an in-swing door to a bypass or sliding shower door for a quick and simple improvement that makes your small bathroom feel larger.

This space-saving solution works well in alcove showers and en suite bathrooms. You can even slip a sliding door into an existing window to create a built-in shower enclosure.

Lighting

The right lighting can help a room appear larger visually. White paint, fixtures, and tiles reflect light to make rooms look bigger, while dark hues absorb it and can make small spaces feel cramped.

The bathroom door can be a space thief when it swings inward. A pocket door is nonintrusive and can save usable floor space when it retracts into the wall. It’s a great solution for bathrooms with small windows.

Using clever storage ideas can increase the amount of stuff your Seattle bathroom can hold without overwhelming it. For example, install built-in wall recesses for storing toiletries and displaying pretty trinkets to free up clutter on the vanity.

Over-the-door hooks are another easy, inexpensive way to add storage. These are also good choices to replace bulky medicine cabinets. This will give your bathroom a fresh, modern vibe. The right bathroom mirror can help a room appear larger visually, too.