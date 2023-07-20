Kitchen remodeling is a major project that involves removing and replacing cabinets, appliances, flooring, paint, walls, wood trim, crown molding and hardware. You’llYou’ll also need to add new backsplash tile, a sink and a faucet.

Remodels can take months. Plan by setting up a makeshift kitchen in another room and having a plan for how you’ll prepare meals during work.

Budget

Depending on the scope of changes and how long you intend to live in your home, kitchen remodeling Portland can add significant value. Then select upgrades aligned with your budget, ranging from low to high. These upgrades include stacked upper cabinets for more storage to a premium wood range hood.

The kitchen remodel cost estimator allows you to select whether your remodel is minor or major. Some professionals consider a full kitchen overhaul a major remodel, while others may call it a minor one. The key difference is that a major remodel involves structural changes, such as changing the floor plan layout. It could also involve demolition and construction work, such as moving ductwork or adding walls. Changing the footprint of your kitchen can also require utility relocation, which is more costly than keeping it in its existing footprint.

Design

The design phase of a kitchen remodel includes everything from selecting materials and finishes to designing the layout. Consider different materials, materials, quality, durability and cost. You’llYou’ll also want to think about how you use your kitchen and how it fits into the overall style of your home. To avoid overspending and stress, create a realistic budget at the start of your project with the help of a kitchen cost calculator.

During this stage, homeowners should gather input from family and friends to create an idea of how they want the new space to look. Then they can sketch a floor plan with practical traffic flow in and out of doorways and an efficient work triangle connecting the cooktop, sink and refrigerator.

Be sure to choose designs that will be timeless. If you plan to sell your home, avoid styles that may quickly go out of fashion.

Materials

The cost of materials is one of the most important aspects of any remodeling project. A kitchen remodel requires a lot of different supplies, from the drywall and paint to cabinets, countertops, backsplash tile, appliances, sinks, faucets, hardware, lighting, flooring, air vent covers and more. The cost of materials can vary depending on geographic location and the quality of materials chosen.

It’sIt’s also important to consider the cost of any electrical or plumbing upgrades needed during the remodel. This can include everything from moving wires to upgrading the electrical output for certain appliances. Getting quotes from multiple suppliers and comparing prices to find the best deal is a good idea.

Kitchen remodels can take months to complete, so it’s important to plan. Set a budget early on to help ensure the project stays within its scope. Working with a professional kitchen designer is also good for the best results.

Labor

A kitchen remodel is expensive, so it’s important to establish a budget before starting. This helps avoid financial stress and supports your goals by ensuring all the work is completed within your price range. Choosing lower-cost materials also allows you to cut back on certain areas.

Labor costs vary widely depending on where you live and what type of remodeling you’re doing. A minor midrange remodel, for example, will cost more in the North than in the South. Also, materials and finishes play a big role in the final cost.

Ensure you and your professional are on the same page about your goals. Be clear about your renovation goals, such as if you’re aiming for an efficient ” work triangle” or a functional layout. Also, be clear about what changes are being made structurally. For example, moving plumbing and electrical lines will add to the overall project cost.