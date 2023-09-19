The Impact of Dental Services on Quality of Life

Oral health is closely related to overall quality of life. However, many must take oral hygiene seriously or undergo routine dental services.

This can negatively impact their well-being and their ability to function correctly.

Oral Hygiene

The state of one’s mouth and teeth is often a good indicator of one’s overall health. Studies have shown poor oral hygiene can lead to severe health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory infections.

Oral hygiene is preventative care that involves brushing and flossing to remove plaque and keep the gums healthy. Good oral hygiene can also prevent tooth decay and gum disease, often associated with a higher risk of other illnesses.

According to a study of University students, those with good oral hygiene have better socioeconomic status and healthier lifestyles than those without. However, it is essential to note that this is only one study and that results may differ across different populations. In addition, this study only looked at self-assessment and did not consider actual economic indicators. However, it is still a good indicator of dental services’ impact on a person’s quality of life.

Dental Checkups

Maintaining routine dental care prevents diseases, detects problems early on, and contributes to overall quality of life. However, many people don’t get enough oral care because of lack of time, dental anxiety, or financial issues.

Gum disease and other oral health conditions can have severe consequences for the body. For example, gum infection can cause inflammation of the lungs and respiratory diseases such as pneumonia. It also increases the risk of diabetes by pulling bacteria into the bloodstream, which then causes damage to blood vessels and organs.

Dentists can spot warning signs of other diseases during checkups, such as rheumatoid arthritis, sleep apnea, etc. They also evaluate the condition of existing restorations, such as fillings and crowns, and help patients improve their oral hygiene routine. Regular dental visits also allow Port Orange, FL, dentist to perform a thorough teeth cleaning, which removes hard-to-reach plaque and tartar that can’t be removed with toothbrushing alone.

Routine Dental Treatments

Dental care is essential for the whole body. However, many people find it scary or are unaware of the benefits. As a result, they do not visit their dentists for routine cleaning and examinations.

Aside from addressing oral problems such as gum disease and tooth decay, a dental exam can identify other issues that impact overall health. For example, bruxism (teeth grinding) can lead to fatigue, poor sleep cycles, and aggravated jaw pain. A dentist can advise and recommend treatments for bruxism to improve quality of life.

Routine dental treatments include x-rays, fluoride treatment, sealants, and crowns. They also have root canals, a procedure to remove infected pulp from the tooth and repair the root surface. It is recommended that patients get their teeth professionally cleaned every six months unless a dentist advises more frequent visits. Some other routine treatments include periodontal debridement and scaling, occlusal adjustment, and caries control measures.

Dental Implants

While missing teeth can negatively impact your smile, several treatment options can restore oral health and quality of life. Many patients choose dental bridges or dentures to replace their missing teeth, but dental implants are the premier tooth replacement option. They closely resemble your natural teeth and offer several surprising health benefits.

Unlike traditional restorations, dental implants stimulate the jaw bone to prevent surrounding teeth and gum deterioration. They also fuse with the bone to stop jaw drift, which can lead to misaligned and crooked teeth.

Missing teeth or poorly fitting dentures can cause you to develop an altered speech pattern, impacting your ability to pronounce words correctly and clearly. Dental implants look and feel like natural teeth, so you can enjoy the foods you love without restriction. You will not have to worry about food restrictions or sticky adhesives. Dental implants are a long-term solution, so you will not have to keep replacing or repairing broken dentures.