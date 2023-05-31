Is Areola Restoration Right for You? Here’s What to Consider

Areola restoration is a tattooing procedure that recreates the natural appearance of your areola following breast reconstruction or augmentation. It also helps to correct asymmetry or color loss in the areola.

During this procedure, your artist will create a hyper-realistic areola and nipple that looks 3D on your skin. This technique can also help to disguise scarring and asymmetry.

Size

Areola Restoration in Parker, CO is a unique and powerful procedure designed to help breast cancer survivors feel confident in their bodies following mastectomy and other major surgeries. The procedure allows women to restore their areolas with a beautiful tattoo that recreates perfectly symmetrical and naturally colored nipples.

Our areola tattoo artist will work with you to ensure the correct color, size, and shape of your new nipple areola. She can use pictures of your previous areolas to ensure she gets your desired look.

Our areola tattoos are a great alternative to nipple reconstruction surgery for women who want to feel natural in their bodies but don’t want to undergo the long recovery period associated with nipple reconstruction surgery. It’s also a good choice for people looking to improve their areola appearance due to age, pregnancy, or other causes.

Shape

Areola Restoration is a non-invasive procedure that can address fading areolas, repair damaged or misshapen nipples, and restore the natural look of your breast. Whether you have lost your areola after breast reduction surgery or are facing hormonal fading, nipple reconstruction can help you rebuild a sense of normalcy in your body and boost your confidence and self-esteem.

During areola reconstruction, plastic surgeons rearrange the skin on top of your breast mound to create a new nipple. Ideally, the new nipple should be in the same position, size, shape, texture, and color as your natural nipple.

However, not all nipple reconstructions are created equal. For example, some use tissue from your new breast or a skin graft from your inner thigh. Other reconstructions, like nipple tattooing, can be more effective at matching the appearance of your natural nipple and may result in less visible scarring.

Color

If you are a breast cancer survivor, you may be looking for a way to restore the color of your areola after reconstruction surgery. Fortunately, areola restoration tattooing is a safe and effective option to help you feel more confident about how your nipple looks.

Our expert cosmetics technician will consider your preoperative photos to create the perfect nipple color, size, shape, and placement for you. She will use various colors and shades to ensure you get the exact color matching your skin tone.

Areola restoration is a specialized procedure that uses natural micro pigments to correct the shape, size, and color of your nipple. It is often the last step after major breast-related surgeries such as mastectomies, reconstruction, and implants.

Recovery

Areola Restoration is a surgical procedure that can be performed on women and men to change the size, shape, and color of the nipple and areola. It can also help reduce excess nipple tissue from pregnancy, breastfeeding, or other causes.

The procedure is usually done under a local anesthetic or with IV sedation at a hospital or surgical center. During the operation, your doctor will make an incision (cut) around your areola or nipple to remove excess skin and tissue.

Recovery from an areola reduction can be fairly quick and painless. However, you may experience some swelling and bruising after surgery. It can take up to six weeks for the swelling and bruising to subside and for your areola to fully recover.

During healing, you may lose some feeling in the nipple-areola complex, but this is rare. If you are worried about nipple sensation, your doctor can prescribe medications to relieve it.