Different Features of The Sig P320

The Sig P320 is an Army-winning gun that has become a sought-after pistol nationwide. Known for being modular, striker-fired and ambidextrous-friendly, this gun has some cool features. The heart of this pistol is the frame or the fire-control unit. This simple metal chassis acts like the brain of the weapon, allowing for major modular adaptations.

The Polymer Frame

The Sig P320 features what Sig calls a “grip frame module” that acts as the pistol’s lower chassis. Inside is a removable stainless-steel fire control assembly that holds the trigger, striker and spring groups. It allows users to swap out grip modules for different hand sizes without buying a new firearm. The system also allows for easy caliber changes.

As far as disassembly goes, it may be the easiest on the market. The takedown lever rocks easily out of the grip and is ambidextrous. Sig’s polymer is also denser than others, which makes it less prone to cycling issues caused by frame flex from the mounting of lights and lasers.

The Trigger

The Sig p320 FCU is a popular choice for police officers and is designed to be versatile. It can be chambered in various sizes, has a short trigger reset and is striker-fired. However, some law enforcement officers have reported their Sig Sauer P320s discharged accidentally while unholstering or moving around. It has led to multiple lawsuits against Sig Sauer.

Unlike other SIG Sauer models, the Sig P320 has a partially-cocked striker without external safety. It makes it more susceptible to accidental discharges. However, upgrading the trigger is easy and inexpensive. It will greatly improve your accuracy.

The Accuracy

Sig Sauer pistols are known for their accuracy and are the choice of police officers worldwide. The P320 is no exception and delivers excellent performance for a striker-fired handgun.

This gun is designed to be dropped with a loaded chamber and still fire. However, that has not prevented several officers from being injured by unintended discharges.

One officer claimed her holstered P320 shot into her thigh while carrying equipment bags to her car in the Somerville Police Department parking lot. She has since filed a lawsuit against the company.

The Ambidextrous Design

The Sig P320 is an evolution of the company’s earlier pistol models. Its striker-fired action uses a spring-loaded striker to hit the primer of a chambered cartridge and snap the firing pin back. Its ambidextrous slide stop/release, takedown lever and magazine release make the gun easy to operate with either hand.

The Sig P320 also features a large trigger guard for those with larger fingers. Its modular adaptations transform the P320 into a full-size, compact or subcompact handgun. It gives the New Hampshire-based gun maker tremendous adaptability.

The Finish

Sig Sauer pistols have been around for a while, but the P320 is the one that caught on with the public. Not only did it win a contract with the Army, it’s also a popular choice among reviewers and shooters. What sets the P320 apart from other striker-fired guns is how it’s made.

Instead of using a pivoting hammer to strike a firing pin and eject the empty cartridge, it uses a spring-loaded striker that snaps forward to fire the gun. It makes it much faster and more reliable. It’s also easier to repair. It’s possible to swap grip frames and slides easily so that the P320 can be configured for all the officers in a law enforcement agency.

The Grip Weight

The P320 is heavier than many other pistols. As a result, there are more comfortable weapons for everyday carry. This gun is also much wider than a Glock. A rotary takedown lever makes disassembly easy without tools and provides an added safety feature that prevents accidental discharges by careless people.

Unlike other striker-fired firearms, the Sig P320 has no built-in drop safety. However, it does have several other safety features, including a disconnector trigger bar and a striker safety that only fires when the trigger is pulled.