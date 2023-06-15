The Benefits of Outsourcing Construction Safety Services

A professional safety company can save construction companies time, money and stress. They can also help ensure the company is up-to-date with all Occupational Health and Safety Association (OSHA) regulations.

Companies outsource many things, so it shouldn’t be surprising that they can also outsource safety services. There are many benefits to outsourcing safety management.

Cost Savings

Having a knowledgeable safety manager on the team is critical for construction companies to prevent worker injuries and protect against costly fines and workers’ compensation claims. However, many contractors need more money to hire a full-time safety manager, especially with rising materials and labor costs.

Instead, hiring a safety management consultant on a contract basis allows companies to save money by only paying for the construction safety services they need. This eliminates the cost of a safety manager’s salary, health insurance, vacation time and training expenses.

It also helps avoid high turnover rates that often occur in the construction industry, leading to additional staffing and training costs. Outsourcing can prevent these costs and allow construction companies to reinvest the savings into their business. This can ultimately lead to increased profits.

Access to a Wide Range of Safety Information

If your company only needs a part-time safety person to work on the job site, outsourcing can help you save money. Instead of paying a safety manager’s salary, health insurance, vacation, time off, and other benefits, you can hire a consultant on a contract basis to handle the work needed for your job site.

A third-party consultant can provide a much more comprehensive library of safety resources and information than an in-house employee can offer, including safety checklists, templates, and documents. Additionally, outside consultants can provide a fresh set of eyes to ensure that your work is safe and that your company complies with all regulations.

Having an outside safety professional can also prevent your supervisor from overlooking hazards, which could lead to expensive compliance issues and fines. This is particularly important since it is easy for supervisors to become biased and manage unsafe work practices. As the ISN Leaderboard report outlines, companies with a cohesive culture and proactively implementing safety programs will most likely avoid fines and reputational damage.

Less Time and Money for Training

By outsourcing safety program administration, companies can save time and money. Instead of dealing with administrative tasks, companies can focus on their core business. Additionally, outsourcing can reduce workers’ compensation claims, insurance costs, and lost productivity. A skilled safety manager can create a customized safety plan for a company or project, working with employees to ensure a safe work environment while avoiding compliance issues.

Outsourcing can be a great option for construction companies needing to bring in a safety expert temporarily. This way, they can get a fresh set of eyes and new insight from someone with experience working with various companies in various industries. Plus, it can be cheaper than hiring a full-time employee and provides additional flexibility regarding your needed services.

Access to Experts

Companies that rely on outsourcing can save time and money by having experts take over the tasks of managing safety and compliance. These professionals can help with everything from preparing documentation to conducting risk assessments and inspections.

A team of experts can also help a company with written safety programs and manuals, employee training strategies, and technical support solutions that are customized to the business needs. Companies can concentrate on their core responsibilities by hiring an external consultant on a contract basis. The current labor shortage makes it challenging to recruit and retain personnel in-house. Thus, outsourcing EH&S tasks to a consultant is a practical solution. This way, companies can get the required assistance without the burden of a full-time employee’s salary and benefits. This flexibility makes outsourcing a smart option for many companies.