Consequences of a DUI Conviction in Daytona Beach

A DUI conviction impacts your life in many ways. Your job, family, and friends are all affected.

Your attorney will review every detail of your arrest, including whether the police followed proper procedure.

Fines

If you are caught driving under the influence (DUI) for the first time, you may have to pay a fine of $500 to $1,000 and could face up to six months in jail. The punishment severity will depend on blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and the presence of a minor in the vehicle. The court may add a year of monthly reporting probation and 50 hours of community service to that sentence.

A third DUI conviction within ten years is a felony. Violators could face a prison sentence of up to five years and a maximum fine of $5,000. Additionally, their driver’s license would be revoked for a mandatory ten years. It also requires a 90-day vehicle impoundment unless the defendant has no other means of transportation.

A DUI conviction can occasionally have far-reaching effects, influencing everything from job prospects to custody and parenting time disputes during divorce procedures.

Jail Time

DUI convictions can carry jail time, depending on the circumstances and state law. For many college students, this can damage their careers and personal lives. Employers may hesitate to hire those with a DUI, and colleges could punish or expel students with a DUI.

If a person causes an accident that results in severe injuries to another person, prosecutors can charge them with DUI manslaughter. It is a second-degree felony that is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, community service hours, mandatory DUI classes, alcohol/substance abuse evaluations, and a driver’s license revocation period of five years.

Florida offers programs that facilitate first-time offenders to evade incarceration by consenting to participate in pretrial diversion, ensuring a fair and just legal system. These programs provide rehabilitative services and the possibility of having your charges dismissed if you complete all requirements, such as community service, paying fees, passing drug/alcohol screenings, making all court appearances, and attending supervisory appointments.

Ignition Interlock Device

Ignition interlock devices, similar to the breathalyzers used by law enforcement officers, require the driver to blow into it before starting their car. If the device reads that its BAC is below the maximum legal limit for its jurisdiction, it will allow the vehicle to start. At random intervals while the car is running, the device will also request a sample from the driver.

A person convicted of a DUI or any alcohol-related driving offense must have ignition interlocks in all vehicles they operate for one year following their license revocation. Those with multiple driving under the influence convictions must use the device for life but may apply to a court for a good cause for removal.

Anyone who tampers with or circumvents the device commits a felony. A certified service provider must install the devices. The state offers a comprehensive list of authorized vendors that meet all the requirements.

License Suspension

A DUI conviction leads to a license suspension. It is in addition to the suspension that results from an administrative arrest. A court will not reinstate a driver’s license until the person has attended DUI school and completed a substance abuse evaluation or treatment program. Installing an ignition interlock device on the individual’s vehicle for six months to two years might be mandatory.

A second DUI conviction or a third within ten years of a first conviction is considered a felony offense in Florida. A felony conviction carries more severe penalties, including prison time and fines that are much higher than those associated with a first-time DUI.

Getting charged with a DUI is a serious matter that could affect your career, personal life, and finances.