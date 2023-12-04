Essential Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Divorce Lawyer

Friends and family are great for providing support, but you should seek professional advice regarding legal matters.

When selecting a divorce lawyer, you must ask questions to ensure that you and your attorney are on the same page. For example, if you want to attempt mediation and negotiation, but your attorney is bent on going to trial, you will likely clash throughout your case.

What are your fees?

An experienced Tampa divorce lawyer can save you money in the long run. They understand the law and can help you avoid missing deadlines or filing the wrong documents.

They can also level the playing field in the courtroom. A good lawyer knows what to look for regarding alimony, property division, and child custody. They can also help you stay calm and composed during difficult discussions with your spouse.

How long have you been practicing?

The amount of time an attorney has been practicing is essential, especially regarding divorce cases. You want an experienced attorney who understands the legal process for divorce and has handled many cases.

The answer to this question can give you an idea of whether your attorney will prefer to settle or go to trial. It can also help you determine their views on sole versus joint custody and finances.

What kind of cases do you handle?

The attorney you hire will make a big difference in the outcome of your case. Ask potential attorneys their views on various aspects of divorce, such as sole versus joint custody or financial issues.

Knowing whether they can devote time to your case is also helpful. If you need help finding another one, you may need another one. Ask potential attorneys how many clients they have at any given time and how often they communicate with them.

What are your goals for my case?

Divorce is a major life change that can have significant repercussions for everyone involved. It’s essential to find an attorney who understands your goals for your case and will work toward those objectives.

For example, if you want sole custody of your children or are splitting a large estate, an experienced attorney will know what to expect and how to best fight for these objectives.

How do you communicate with your clients?

Clear and regular communication is critical to a client’s success. Inquire how your prospective divorce attorney plans to communicate with you and keep you updated throughout your case.

For example, some attorneys will ask when you opened your accounts to identify any financial assets that may need to be equitably divided. They should also detail how they manage physical documents that contain confidential information, including shredding them after a case is closed.

How do you manage your case?

Divorce attorneys should provide clear and consistent communication throughout the process. They should also inform clients of any upcoming meetings (virtual or physical) that could impact the case.

Attorneys may need to attend family court hearings, mediations, or private events that prevent them from being available for client consultations. It is essential to ask how they handle these situations.

Do you have any recommendations?

Before your initial consultation with any potential divorce attorney, you should carefully prepare a list of questions. This can help you get the most out of your time together.

A good divorce lawyer should be keen on your case and actively support you. They should also have experience with your local judges and be able to shape their strategy based on how they’ve ruled in past cases.

How do you handle negotiations?

Divorce is not a simple matter, and any legal professional should be prepared to discuss the details of your case. This can include whether domestic violence is an issue if you need character witnesses, or any concerns regarding future harm or damage.

It’s also important to ask a potential divorce lawyer how they handle negotiations and litigation. Understanding their approach can help you determine if they are the right fit for your situation.

What are your expectations for my case?

Your attorney should be on the same page as you regarding the direction of your case. If you disagree on something, such as whether you prefer sole custody or joint custody of your children, that disagreement can affect how your case is handled.

You also need to know if your attorney will be handling your case or if she will be handing it off to another lawyer in her firm. This is especially important if your case involves a complex financial settlement.

Divorce attorneys typically charge an hourly or flat rate depending on the case. This can be essential, especially when negotiating large financial settlements such as child or spousal support.

Also, be sure to ask about any additional fees that may occur when your case goes to trial. This can be a significant increase in expenses.