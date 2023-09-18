5 Tips For Finding the Perfect Pre-Owned Cubicles for Your Office Space

You’ll save a significant amount of money by buying pre-owned cubicles. Plus, you’ll help to reduce waste and conserve natural resources.

Cubicles are available in many different sizes and styles. You can find a great variety from reputable used office furniture dealers. But how can you ensure you get the best value for your money?

Look at the Floor Plan

Whether looking for traditional office cubicles or modern furniture, you should first draw out a floor plan. This will help you determine which size workstations to purchase and will also help ensure that you have enough space for walkways and other essential things.

Generally, more spacious cubicles are more expensive than smaller ones because they require more materials. If you are on a tight budget, look for lower-height booths with a smaller footprint and still provide ample workspace.

Visiting local warehouses is also a great way to see if the pre owned cubicles you consider look good in person. This can allow you to see the cleanliness of the work surfaces and check for various other details like the opening/closing ability of drawers.

Check the Electrical Connections

When assembling cubicles, the first step usually involves connecting the flat pieces of panels that form walls and windows. You also need to add other connectors that create corners, T-shaped intersections, and four-way intersections of panels.

It’s essential to verify that your cubicle design plan will work with the space you’re outfitting by taking measurements and confirming that the configuration you want will fit in your office.

This is where having a good relationship with your local furniture store can help you save time and money. It allows you to closely examine things like work surfaces, cleanliness of wall panels, opening/closing ability of drawers, and various other factors before buying. This avoids the problem of purchasing used cubicles that look great in pictures but don’t meet your needs.

Check the Work Surfaces

It is essential to scrutinize the work surfaces when looking at used cubicles. This is because the desks can significantly impact your employees’ comfort, happiness, and productivity. It is also essential to check the height of the walls because they can impact the noise levels in an office.

Taller walls provide greater privacy, while shorter ones allow more collaboration and communication. Also, consider the type of work your team does. For example, sales teams need to interact frequently with one another and may need to talk over each other to discuss deals or customer accounts.

Buying pre-owned cubicles is an excellent way to save money, reduce the waste of natural resources, and strain on landfills. You can have new booths at a fraction of the cost by incorporating a few minor modifications.

Check the Storage

Many reputable pre-owned cubicle dealers will allow you to view inventory in person before purchasing. This will enable you to examine the cleanliness of work surfaces, how well drawers open and close, and more.

This is a great way to avoid buying office furniture that looks good in pics but doesn’t function well once installed. It will also allow you to ‘kick the tires’ on various cubicle sizes, styles, and features that work best for your business.

Buying used furniture is not only affordable, but it helps reduce waste and stress in landfills. Look for inventory from top brands that still have plenty of life left.

Check for Damage

Cubicles are workstations that balance collaboration and privacy for employee workspaces. Having the right office furniture helps to improve employees’ happiness, productivity, and efficiency.

The best part about purchasing used office cubicles is that they are usually less expensive than their new counterparts. This can save start-up companies a lot of money, especially when they want to expand their offices.

Buying pre-owned office furniture is also good for the environment as it reduces the amount of VOCs or Volatile Organic Compounds released into the atmosphere during manufacturing. This is excellent news for the environment and your employees’ health. This is why you should always ensure that your cubicles are in good condition before purchasing.