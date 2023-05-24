Excellent Benefits of Incorporating Natural Elements Into Your Office Space

The human brain is wired for nature. We are naturally drawn to natural shapes, lines, and textures, from rounded seashells to intricate flower petals.

Bringing the outdoors in doesn’t have to be expensive, even for tight-budget companies. Here are some ideas for incorporating natural elements into your office space:

Natural Light

It’s been proven in numerous studies that natural light improves worker health and productivity. One study found that post-operative patients who had a view of nature took fewer painkillers and healed faster than those without a window to look out.

The best way to incorporate natural light into your office space Kanata is through windows, but if your space has limited window walls, there are many other ways to bring in more sunlight. For example, painting your walls and ceilings lighter can help the sun reflect more easily.

Plants

Plants can be the best way to add color and texture to your office space. Aside from the fact that they look great, they also help to reduce stress by increasing oxygen levels and reducing mental fatigue. They can be incorporated into your office in many ways, from a few plants on a desk to an entire green wall.

The varying shades of green offered by plants create a visually-meditative effect that can lead to happier and healthier employees who are more productive. A green office will also convey a positive brand image to customers and clients.

Water

Natural water elements such as fountains, waterfalls, and flowing water can add a soothing element to an office space. This can help people relax and improve their concentration levels.

Adding a fountain to your office can also keep your space hydrated and reduce the need for plastic bottles, which are bad for the environment and our waterways. Water features also help reduce noise levels, which can be a problem in many offices.

If you don’t have the budget for extensive water features, using art or photography that includes a lot of water imagery can be a great way to introduce this element into your workspace.

Wood

Wood adds a sense of warmth and calms to any space. It has also been shown to have positive psychophysiological effects on occupants, such as reducing blood pressure and alleviating stress levels.

Offices featuring wood prominently can boost occupant satisfaction, concentration, optimism, and productivity. This is because incorporating wood is a practical biophilic design element.

A study that surveyed 7,600 office workers found that those who work in environments with natural elements have 15% higher well-being scores and are 6% more productive than those who don’t have access to raw materials.

Stone

Natural stone is a versatile and elegant material that can be used in many ways to bring warmth and beauty to the office. It can be incorporated into walls, floors, and countertops. It also adds a nice touch to furniture, such as coffee tables.

Natural elements are becoming increasingly important in the workplace. They can improve productivity and attract potential employees. They also help to create a more relaxed environment.

Offices should be designed to be as welcoming as possible. This can be done by incorporating plants and using wood and stone throughout the space.

Seashells

If you are looking for an office that evokes feelings of being at the beach, consider using decors like framed family photos or seashells. Then, select a paint color that reminds you of the ocean or water, like blue and white.

Coastal decor can also include rugs made from natural materials like seagrass and wicker or shell baskets you can use to store pencils and paper. Remember that nature doesn’t love straight lines, so rounded furniture and curved shells are a good choice for this style.

Artwork

Decorated office spaces inspire employees and improve morale. When people feel personally connected to their work environment, absenteeism decreases, and productivity increases.

Artwork can also help to break up monotony in open-plan spaces and communal areas. A framed print or a gallery wall is an easy way to add a splash of color and creativity to a room.

Keep in mind that artwork can become a “blind spot” if it is repeated over time, so consider rotating pieces every six months to ensure freshness. Also, don’t be afraid to play with bolder colors; research shows that vibrant hues can stimulate the brain and boost creativity.