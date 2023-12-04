10 Ways to Make Your Food Service Display Stand Out

Plating food beautifully takes time, which can slow down service. A great way to speed up the process is by streamlining your ordering with a POS system allowing customers to place their orders.

Use your window space to entice passersby by posting irresistible photos of your signature dish and offering specials on your digital display. This can reduce your wait times and increase your profitability.

Add a Touch of Color

Restaurant display items help your business create an eye-catching, informative menu for your patrons. They can also help you effortlessly boost your revenue.

Food service display such as domes, tray covers, and gravity bins offer a balance of quality construction at affordable prices. They can help you create an enticing buffet arrangement for your catered events or make it easier to serve your deli sandwiches.

Use Wooden Utensils

Wooden utensils are eco-friendly and can be used for many different foods. They are also long-lasting if they are properly cared for.

Wash wooden utensils in warm, soapy water to keep them clean and dry thoroughly. Additionally, re-oil them regularly with food-grade mineral oil to protect the finish from cracking and staining. Wooden utensils are porous, which benefits food safety, as bacteria on the surface essentially diffuse into the material.

Use Curly Canape Spoons

Curly canape spoons are a fun way to add elegance and style to your food service display. Fill them with miniature versions of your favorite appetizers or other first courses to create a stunning and unique upscale collection.

Create a Traditional Line-Up

A common theme is displaying products in ways that show their culinary potential. Food trends are one way to do this, but so is showing off how your product will be used in a real catered event.

Tiered display stands can add height and dimension to buffet tables or food stations. This can elevate your food presentation and impress guests.

Add a Dual Side Serving Station

Adding a dual-side serving station allows guests to move through your buffet line faster. It’s also great for separating food and drink items and allowing for a more compact setup in your smaller spaces.

Display stands are available in a variety of sizes and designs. They can bring depth and dimension to traditional food arrangements, making them the perfect choice for catered events.

Match Your Linens and Napkins

Choosing linens that coordinate with your tablecloth will help create a cohesive and stylish display. Napkins should match the color of your tablecloth or be a complementary color for more formal events.

You can also experiment with napkin folding techniques to add elegance to your display. Consider a traditional pocket fold or a unique option like the swan fold.

Add a Touch of Personalization

Adding QR codes to your food service display can help you engagingly connect with patrons. They can link to your website, upcoming events page, or newsletter sign-ups.

Acrylic food display bins are great for holding bulk items such as jelly beans, wrapped chocolates, or anything that can be sold in bulk quantities. They work well in bakeries, convenience stores, and grocery stores.

Add a Touch of Texture

Adding height, dimension, and texture to your buffet tables can instantly take them to the next level. This type of food presentation is great for catered events or self-serve restaurants.

Using color-coded tickets also helps to reduce confusion for cooks, ensuring that orders go to the correct station.

Add a Touch of Elegance

Adding a touch of elegance to your food service display will make it stand out and attract more customers. There are many different ways to achieve this, including a business card display and chalkboard signs.

Depending on the type of food your establishment offers, you may need to use different shelving and lighting options. For example, a salad display case will have fewer shelves than a sandwich or deli case.

Add a Touch of Technology

Adding a touch of technology can take your booth to the next level. Easily showcase QR codes, ordering apps, and URLs on high-brightness displays in your restaurant or food hall windows.

Showcase how your products can be used to create functional meals that will appeal to the food service audience at this expo. This will help you stand out against the competition and grab their attention.