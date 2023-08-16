5 Mouthwatering Pizza Toppings to Try at Your Favorite Restaurant

Everyone has a go-to pizza order they love, but sometimes trying new topping combinations and expanding your taste buds is fun. These savory and sweet toppings are sure to satisfy any craving!

Ham provides a succulent and satisfying meatiness that balances tangy sauce and salty cheese. It also pairs well with pineapple, which gives the pizza a deliciously sweet profile.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni is a pizza classic that’s hard to beat. This salty cured meat topping provides the perfect balance of flavor and texture, making it an irresistible addition to any pie.

Sausage is a tasty alternative to pepperoni for anyone who enjoys savory, meaty flavors. This topping is a popular choice for many types of pizza, and it pairs well with almost any cheese.

Ham is another widely beloved pizza topping, and it's a great complement to pepperoni for any lover of salty Italian sausage. You can also try pairing ham with pineapple for an unforgettable Hawaiian-inspired pizza.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are an excellent pizza topping that adds a savory earthiness to any pie. They complement many other toppings, including peppers, sausage, and olives.

They also come in various textures, from meaty portobello mushrooms to delicate shiitake mushrooms. To bring out the flavor of mushrooms, consider adding a sprinkle of garlic to your pizza before assembling it.

If you choose canned mushrooms, they should be drained of their liquid before being used on a pizza. Alternatively, you can rehydrate dried mushrooms in hot water before using them. Mushrooms are one of the best pizza toppings for vegans and vegetarians who want to add flavorful, nutrient-rich foods to their meals.

Anchovy

Although anchovy pizza is considered a controversial topping, the small fish add a savory and umami flavor to any pie. They can be slightly salty initially, but it’s only because you aren’t used to this taste.

Putting anchovies on pizza predates modern-day pizza for quite some time. The ancient Romans ate flatbread similar to today’s pizza and used garum, a fermented fish sauce, as a topping.

Adding anchovies to your pizza is as easy as drizzling some marinara sauce over pizza dough, spreading mozzarella cheese, and scattering anchovy fillets. The sweet and savory flavors of the ingredients work together to create an irresistible slice.

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut adds an earthy tang to any pizza and is rich in nutrients, including vitamins C & K, folate, magnesium, and iron. It also helps with digestion due to its fermented cabbage content.

It’s not as common as pepperoni, but a good sauerkraut pie is an absolute treat. Try pairing it with sausage to create a meaty, delicious dish.

Sauerkraut combines raw cabbage with salt, allowing it to ferment for a while. The result is a sour, crisp snack that works well with almost any topping. It can also be flavored with spices such as juniper berries and caraway seeds.

Sausage

While pepperoni still tops the list for most meat lovers, sausage has a special place in pizza lovers’ hearts. These hearty, savory chunks of pork are filling, satisfying and deliver a depth of flavor that nothing else can match.

Black Olives

Whether they’re stealing the show or supporting the other toppings, black olives add a distinct salty flavor to the pizza. They’re a staple ingredient for style pizzas, and they go well with feta cheese and sun-dried tomatoes to create a harmonious blend of flavors.

Black olives pair well with protein toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, and bacon. They also complement mushrooms, green peppers, and onions for a hearty vegetarian pizza. To elevate your pizza’s flavor, pair them with oregano and garlic. The robust and peppery flavor of these two ingredients helps to mellow out the salty taste of the olives. They’re a classic combo that you’ll always enjoy.