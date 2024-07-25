Why Parents and Pre-Teens Enjoy High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Parents, do you miss “rated PG” television shows that you could watch with your pre-teens and still enjoy? Try the Tim Federle creation, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (HSMTMTS) to discover a four-season long series with no sex, no drugs, no alcohol, no violence or gore, and only mild profanities, like crap, according to IMDB’s Parental Guide.

Good Innocent Fun

The series’ creator, Tim Federle, bases his characters on the people he knew when he performed in the high school theater. For its premise, the TV show borrows from the film High School Musical and its sequels. East High School, a fictional secondary school, serves as the setting for the show. The storyline involves the school’s students, faculty, and parents. The plot branches into various sub-plots centered around teen romance and adult romance. Known for its inclusivity, HSMTMTS features straight and gay couples among the students. It handles their interactions in a light-hearted way that doesn’t delve into sex. Occasionally, a couple kisses, but that’s as steamy as it gets.

What Makes It Enjoyable for Adults?

Rather than treating the adult characters as afterthoughts, scriptwriters involved them in their own plots and teen-centered ones. In one season, a recently divorced parent begins dating a teacher at the school. It’s his son’s teacher and this opens up the lines of discussion for the characters and the viewers. On discussion boards like Reddit, when discussing the plot line, teens agreed with Ricky’s character that his dad dated too soon after their divorce.

Opening the Door for Serious Discussions

Comedies like HSMTMTS provide an opportunity for parents and children to talk about issues without involving real-life people. Instead of creating controversy by discussing adults in the local community who divorced, TV shows that deal with problems that teens and adults face offer an amenable solution. Discuss the fictional characters instead of talking about the issue, not the people. This helps teenagers open up about what they face and helps parents get to know their children’s thought processes.

Why Watch It with Your Kids?

From dating to grades, driving to after-school activities, HSMTMTS provides fodder for entertainment and important discussions. With only four seasons, it offers a bingeworthy option for rainy weekends or summer vacations. The show uses modern ideas and introduces real-life situations without including anything “R-rated.” Kids behave like kids on the show, which doesn’t try to make the characters grow up too fast.