Boosting Guest Experience With Commercial Music Streaming Services for Hotels

A great guest experience is what drives a hotel’s reputation and revenue. Satisfied guests will spread the word and become loyal evangelists.

The best way to boost your guest experience is through personalization. This starts with the moment your guests arrive at your property. Here are some ways to do that: 1. Quick Issue Resolution.

Customization

As the digital world expands, consumers expect personalized experiences from brands. 73% of consumers say they are more loyal to brands that personalize their experience.

In the hospitality industry, leveraging personalization is essential to attracting and keeping guests. It’s also a key to increasing revenue and improving guest satisfaction.

When implementing a personalized strategy, hotels should start by collecting and storing guest information in their hotel CRM system. They can use that data to create unique encounters and meaningful recommendations.

For example, if guests indicate on a pre-stay survey that they’re traveling with a pet, the hotel can send them a complimentary “pet amenity” upon check-in. This is one way to show that the hotel cares about its guests’ needs and wants.

Hotels can also leverage a music streaming service to provide in-room entertainment tailored to guests’ needs and preferences. This is an especially effective way to engage younger guests and convert them into brand loyalists.

For instance, many hotels that use music strategies like this partner with upcoming and popular music artists to appeal to their target market. This can make their brand stand out from other hotels and bolster ancillary revenue. They can also upsell their services through targeted offers, such as room upgrades or a romantic dinner.

Reliability

Streaming services are only suitable for hotels if they pay higher royalties to artists for commercial playback of their artwork. While this service is fine for individual music listeners at home, a restaurant, bar, or hotel uses a different use case and broadcasts the artist’s work to a much larger audience. Therefore, relying on B2C streaming services to meet commercial audio requirements is unfair.

Traditionally, many hotels offer in-room entertainment through video-on-demand services. This is a very lucrative option, but it may lose popularity as more travelers stay at hotels with more modern entertainment set-ups. In addition, guests can easily access the same content on their mobile devices.

With a business music service, hotel owners can create a musical atmosphere that changes as the day progresses. This can help businesses to attract more customers and encourage repeat visits. In addition, these services can also deliver promotional messages at precise intervals.

Using a business music service allows hotels to differentiate themselves from their competition by creating an authentic connection with their guests. This strategy helps hotels to build loyalty with their guests and convert them into brand-loving fans. For example, Hilton, Marriott, and Ibis Hotels have developed music platforms to promote their brands. These platforms feature geographical gig guides, tastemaker-curated playlists and reviews, and music community news.

Convenience

Hotel guests have a lot of expectations when it comes to their stay. A great experience will make them return and recommend the hotel to others, while a poor one can only prevent them from ever visiting again. Technology is an important part of the guest experience. This includes mobile apps, convenient booking, and seamless online check-in.

Keeping up with this technology is an ongoing challenge for hotels, but it also allows them to offer a more personalized experience. For example, some hotels have systems where guests’ preferences and notes (where they ate during their last visit, whether or not they want extra pillows) are automatically saved. This information can help staff provide better service for returning guests.

Music is another aspect of the guest experience that can be easily boosted with commercial music streaming services for hotels. These services offer a vast catalog of music for businesses to play legally on their premises and can include branded playlists tailored to the type of business. They can also provide ad-free streams to make the music experience more pleasant for guests.

A commercial music streaming service for hotels can also be a powerful marketing tool. Businesses can use a service to promote special packages, discounts or offers to their target audience through on-brand audio messages programmed at specific times and intervals.

Cost

Many hotels offer traditional in-room entertainment options, including video-on-demand. While these amenities are popular with some guests, they once were more profitable for hotel owners. This is why more and more hotels are upgrading to streaming services that are less expensive than conventional pay-per-view movies.

Streaming devices allow your hotel’s TVs to connect with popular streaming apps. Moreover, this will let you personalize your hotel’s guest experience, allowing them to watch shows in their language and even greet them with a personalized message.

Additionally, some hotels have ad-free business music streaming services. This can reduce costs and improve customer experience. For example, customers who wait in long queues tend to be more patient with the right background music. With this, they will feel energized and more likely to return to your hotel or restaurant.

Some hotels even collaborate with music artists to create memorable consumer experiences for their guests.