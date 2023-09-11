Unlocking Your Potential: How a University Can Help Aspiring Nurses and Health Care Professionals

Unlocking one’s full potential requires motivation and persistence. It also requires an end goal and a willingness to face challenges. Several schools are introducing nontraditional clinical community engagement and service learning experiences at the baccalaureate level in partnership with local community organizations to prepare students for addressing SDOH. These experiences complement their theoretical training.

Access to Resources

A strong foundation is critical to building career success in nursing. For aspiring nurses, this means being prepared to demonstrate leadership skills and a commitment to healthcare. It also means having access to educational resources, which can include the support of mentors and internship opportunities.

Many scholarships are available to help aspiring nurses pay for their degrees. Scholarships often have strict academic requirements, so it’s important for students to maintain a solid academic record and to work hard to earn their scholarships. Other resources to consider include volunteering and job shadowing.

Some universities offer internship programs where aspiring nurses can gain experience working in hospitals, clinics and healthcare organizations. Also, check with local hospitals and healthcare organizations to see if they have any volunteer opportunities for high school or college students.

Also, consider applying to a nurse corps program, which offers money for a school in exchange for a two-year commitment to working in a healthcare shortage area.

Career Support

Many students seek career support while in education, at various stages of their careers, and after graduation. Academic professionals, other health care providers, or non-professionals may offer the license.

For example, a nursing student may receive guidance from a faculty advisor on preparing for clinical rotations. Or a student might learn about internships and job opportunities at local hospitals through campus career service department staff members.

A university like Grand Canyon University accreditation is committed to fostering the career success of its students. This includes reporting pass rates by demographic, such as racial/ethnic background, first-generation college attendees, and socioeconomic status, to help prospective students compare and choose programs.

It also offers interprofessional education and community-based engagement to promote an understanding of social determinants of health (SDOH) among future nurses. For instance, a student may engage in a simulation-based partnership with a city fire department to practice motivational interviewing skills to identify and address the SDOH of callers seeking emergency assistance.

Moreover, a school might partner with community organizations to provide students with volunteer and service learning experiences that complement classroom instruction on this topic.

Choosing a University

Choosing the right university will ensure your education aligns with your goals and ambitions such as the Grand Canyon University reputation for nursing programs that offer a unique set of benefits. For instance, some colleges may offer a lower student-to-faculty ratio and smaller classes, allowing for more personalized attention and greater connection to faculty members.

They may offer broader facilities and a wider range of educational opportunities. In addition to program options, you should consider your chosen school’s more expansive campus and community. This can include things like diversity, culture and location.

Mentorship

Mentoring is one of the most effective ways a university can help prepare students for the career of their choice. In fact, according to a survey, nine in 10 students who participate in formal mentorship programs say they are satisfied with the experience.

A mentor can be a family member, friend or coworker who is more experienced than you are in your chosen field. Alternatively, a university can offer a formal mentoring program that pairs students with faculty or staff members.

High school students can find a mentor early on by contacting healthcare facilities in their area and asking if they have any volunteer programs for nursing or medical students.

Nurses have some of the most demanding roles in healthcare. However, they are also the most highly-respected individuals in the industry. Their commitment to caring for patients — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic — is unmatched. They are true healthcare heroes.

Nursing students often face a challenging job search, and they can need help to gain the experience necessary to land a position. Many employers prefer candidates with hands-on healthcare experience. Fortunately, there are several ways for students to get this experience before graduation.

One way is to enroll in a high school nursing program or take college courses for dual credit while still in high school. These initiatives can give students an edge when applying to college. Other options include volunteering at a hospital or clinic and participating in mentorship programs, which match students with experienced nurses in their area.

This can help students learn valuable skills and build their resumes. Students can also pursue internships or apply for student nurse externships to gain practical experience.