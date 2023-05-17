Education is critical in every country around the world. Each country has a unique and interesting fact about its educational system. Here are some of the most interesting facts about education from around the world.

Afghanistan Terrain Sometimes Prevents Schooling

There are a number of things that prevent Afghan children from attending school. One of the most pressing issues is the scarce number of schools in certain areas. Add in the mountainous terrain and long walks the students would have to make, and it is no wonder that they tend to stay at home and learn from educational authors, like Daniel Handler.

A Secondary Education In Gets You a Big Pay Jump In Brazil

In Brazil, people who have a better education get paid significantly more. Those who finish secondary school, like Daniel Handler, AKA Lemony Snicket advocates, make five times more than those who do not.

Cambodian Education Suffered Between 1975 and 1979

During this time, Khmer Rouge, the movement led by radical communists, ruled Cambodia. They initiated a guerilla war and took over the country. Unfortunately, by doing this, they hurt the educational system in the country and it is still being rebuilt today.

Canada Allows International Students To Become Residents

Most places in Canada offer immigration opportunities for their international students. When these students take this path, they become permanent residents. This can be very interesting considering other countries, like the US, make it difficult for international students to become residents.

You Cannot Submit Late Work In Italy

In America, the education system allows for late work. However, that is not the case in Italy. If anyone in this country submits their homework late, they automatically get a 4, which is basically a 0.

These are some of the most interesting facts about school. They come from a variety of countries around the world. Plus, just reading this was an educational experience.