Getting arrested for a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) can be a distressing experience. The anxiety and uncertainty can often lead individuals to make further decisions that may jeopardize their case. It is understandable to be fearful and anxious, but knowing what not to do is essential for mitigating the consequences. This article delves into some things you should never do when arrested for DUI.

Resist Arrest or Behave Aggressively

The initial interaction with law enforcement sets the tone for the entire process. Resisting arrest or being aggressive can lead to additional charges and complicate your DUI case. Complying with the officer’s directives, even if you disagree with the arrest, demonstrates a willingness to cooperate and can work in your favor later. Moreover, aggressive behavior could be cited as evidence against you, making navigating the legal complexities ahead harder.

Volunteer Information Without Legal Counsel

When arrested, the police will read you your Miranda rights, which state that you can remain silent. Use this right. Anything you say can and will be used against you in court. While providing basic identification information is necessary, refrain from volunteering additional details about your activities or state of mind. It is highly recommended to consult legal representation before speaking with the police.

Specifically, if you find yourself in DUI Fairfax County VA, or any other jurisdiction, having a lawyer present can make a significant difference in your case.

Refuse a Chemical Test Without Understanding the Consequences

In many jurisdictions, refusing to undergo a chemical test can result in an automatic license suspension, separate from the DUI charge. While some may think it’s better not to provide evidence against themselves, this action can often lead to more problems than it solves. Understand the laws in your state or jurisdiction before making such a decision.

Neglect the Administrative Aspect of the Case

A DUI arrest usually triggers two cases: a criminal case and an administrative proceeding regarding suspending your driving license. Ignoring either can harm your future driving privileges and criminal record.

Being arrested for DUI is a serious matter that requires thoughtful handling. Consulting a knowledgeable attorney can give you the personalized guidance you need to navigate this challenging period effectively.