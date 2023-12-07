The Role of an Employment Law Firm in Protecting Your Workplace Rights

In addition to providing labor law advice, a legal professional can review employment contracts and agreements. They can also assist with workplace disputes such as wrongful termination, sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation.

Workplace rights issues arise occasionally, and employers must have access to experienced legal counsel. Here are a few reasons to find an excellent law firm.

Defend Your Rights

As a business owner, you must follow labor laws related to sex discrimination, workplace safety, and wrongful termination. An employment law firm like Tully Rinckey can help you defend against claims brought by current and former employees. They can also assist you with administrative matters involving the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the State of Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, or the Department of Labor.

A worker has reported that you discriminated against them based on their gender identity, sexual orientation, age, race, or any other protected class. A knowledgeable employment attorney can assess your situation and offer you advice on next steps.

They can also review and troubleshoot legal contracts and agreements you use with your workers, such as employment and severance agreements. They can guide you on whether it will be legal to terminate the worker, particularly if they have a contract that limits your right to do so.

Negotiate Your Claim

Whether you have an individual case of workplace discrimination or a class action lawsuit against your employer, the right employment law firm can help you negotiate. Many attorneys will first try to reach an acceptable settlement with your employer or insurance company, and they can explain the likely value of your claim.

Employment law firms can often identify legal issues with your case that you might have yet to consider. Having the right legal partner can save you time, money, and stress.

Similarly, an attorney can help you review and troubleshoot any work-related contracts or agreements you may be required to sign with your employer, such as nonsolicitation agreements or noncompetition clauses. An attorney can ensure these contracts contain the proper language to be enforceable in court.

They can also help you determine if your rights have been violated. They can check whether you have exhausted internal and administrative remedies, such as following employee handbook protocols or filing a complaint with the EEOC or state equivalent.

Represent You in Court

In addition to ensuring that employers comply with the many local, state, and federal laws that apply to the workplace, an employment law firm like Tully Rinckey law will fight for workers who have been treated unfairly or denied legal rights. They can help people file a claim with an administrative agency or civil court, for example, if their employer’s insurance company denies them compensation.

Before an attorney agrees to represent a client in an employment lawsuit, they will usually interview the person and ask for documents related to the case. They will also ask for a timeline of the events surrounding the claim. The lawyer needs to assess whether the claim could be won in court.

When meeting with an employment attorney, a person should leave their children, boyfriends, girlfriends, spouses, or nosy friends at home. Doing so will prevent anyone from breaching attorney-client privilege. It will also make it easier for the lawyer to concentrate on the case and get a full understanding of the facts involved.

Keep Records

When faced with workplace discrimination, harassment, or retaliation, an employment law firm can help you file a claim. They can also protect your rights if you are a whistleblower and expose company misconduct to the media or federal/state agencies.

Your attorney must develop an idea of your employment history, which is contained in your personnel records. These include applications, performance reviews, commendations, warnings, and complaints. Labor Code 1198.5 permits an employee (or their representative, usually an attorney) to request access to these records under certain conditions.

For example, the employer must allow you to review the records during business hours and on the premises where they are maintained. You are allowed to take notes, and you may ask that copies be made. The law also allows you to insert a statement in your file explaining why you disagree with the information. This is called the right of rebuttal.