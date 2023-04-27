The Science Behind Delta 8 THC and Its Effects on the Body

Delta-8 THC is a marijuana-lite product that provides effects similar to delta-9 THC. It produces feelings of euphoria, relaxation, and pain relief but at a lower potency.

This molecule is becoming increasingly popular as more states legalize cannabis and hemp. However, it has several risks that need to be addressed.

How It Works

Like its close cousin, delta-9 THC, delta-8 THC is found naturally in trace amounts of hemp material. It’s also produced chemically when delta-9 THC degrades in the cannabis plant.

Unlike delta-9, however, delta-8 THC is a weaker compound and is more easily extracted from the raw plant material. It is also less likely to cause a high in people who use it.

It can be found in vape cartridges, tinctures, and edibles. It’s also available in hemp flower sprayed with delta-8 oil.

When you consume marijuana, your body’s endocannabinoid system breaks down the chemical compounds. They produce metabolites that are detected by your urine test.

If you have a drug test coming up, be aware that delta-8 THC may show up in your results as well. This is because delta-8 THC creates a substance called THC-COOH, which your standard urine test looks for.

Over the past year, you’ve probably seen delta-8 THC popping up in convenience stores and pharmacies alongside CBD gummies, oils, and lotions. It’s a cannabinoid with purportedly milder highs than delta-9 THC and is legal in most states.

It’s Safe

Delta 8 THC, like at The Hemp Doctor, is one of the fastest-growing cannabis compounds because it reduces nausea, slows tumor growth, and manages chronic pain. It can also help manage anxiety and paranoia because it binds with CB1 receptors in the brain.

However, like any other drug, it can have adverse side effects. These can include anxiety, bloodshot eyes, dry mouth, and a slowed reaction time. Understanding the proper dosage for your health condition is essential as speaking with a doctor before trying it.

As a result, many states have banned the sale of Delta 8 THC. 14 states have banned it altogether.

But a group of public health scholars has teamed up with a Buffalo-based cannabis company to conduct a critical study about the compound. The findings are helping scientists and regulators better understand how it works and how to keep people safe from side effects.

Researchers surveyed over 500 people from 38 states who had used delta-8 THC. They found that users reported a lot of relaxation, euphoria, and relief from pain. But they also said it could cause various unwanted effects, including skewed thinking, difficulty concentrating, and increased aggression.

It’s Effective

Delta 8 THC is an effective cannabinoid that has many benefits to offer. It produces a relaxing effect, relieves pain, and is less likely to cause anxiety or paranoia.

In addition, it can help reduce inflammation and improve sleep. It’s also been shown to relieve nausea and vomiting in cancer patients.

However, some experts have concerns about the safety of delta-8. The hemp-derived drug is gaining popularity in various products, including gummies and vaping oils.

It is a legal alternative to THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana. It’s often marketed as a safe, non-psychoactive way to feel the effects of marijuana without getting high.

Consumers can find many delta-8 products, including gummies, vaping oils, and tinctures. Look for products derived from hemp plants, free of pesticides and chemicals. It’s essential to check the manufacturer’s certificate of analysis, which should vouch for the quality and safety of the product.

Another concern is mislabeling, which can be challenging to spot. Many products are advertised as containing only delta-8 THC, and some may even list THC in their name but are made with a different cannabinoid.

The most effective way to avoid mislabeling and unsafe products is to buy from a trusted brand that only sells products made from organic hemp plants. These brands can be found in stores or online. You can also ask your retailer for a copy of the company’s certificate of analysis.

It’s Unregulated

Delta 8 THC is a marijuana-derived compound that is legal in some states and unregulated federally. That lack of oversight can cause inconsistencies in quality and safety, making it more likely to harm consumers.

It’s also unclear how delta-8 THC comes into being – if it’s derived from hemp or cannabis plants. It could be a synthetic version of THC or another cannabinoid derived from cannabis, says Robert Gerdeman, a chemistry professor at Boston University.

The resulting product could be less powerful than the real thing or highly potent, containing more THC and other compounds. It’s common to see unregulated, acetylated THC products popping up in gummies and vape cartridges.

Researchers have found that delta-8 THC has a milder effect on users than its big brother, delta-9 THC (also known as traditional marijuana). That’s because Delta 8 THC is an isomer of delta-9 THC, which means it has a chemical bond on its 8th carbon chain instead of its 9th.

This allows the compound to be metabolized more slowly and produces a more pleasant, calming effect on the body than delta-9 THC. According to a survey of Delta-8 THC users, most reported feeling more relaxed and less anxious after using the drug.

Delta-8 THC could be an excellent way for people who want to try cannabis but aren’t sure how to get a medical marijuana card. If regulated, it would make it easier for potential patients to decide whether or not they want to give it a go.