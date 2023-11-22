The Importance of Regular Maintenance for Your AC and Heating System

Regular maintenance will help your air conditioner last longer and save you money on costly emergency repairs. Reducing energy expenses and raising indoor air quality can also result in financial savings.

Air conditioning maintenance addresses many issues, from dirty filters to low refrigerant levels. Here are some of the main reasons you should prioritize regular AC service:

Extend the Life of Your System

A well-maintained AC unit can last longer than one that’s neglected. Many property owners only notice their air conditioning isn’t working properly when it breaks down, which results in hefty repairs and disruptions to indoor comfort.

A faulty air filter, for example, can increase wear and tear on the system. During routine maintenance, an experienced technician can replace your air filter and clean other components that reduce strain and extend the lifespan of your system.

Additionally, a poorly maintained AC system uses more energy than an efficient one, raising your utility bills and leaving a larger carbon footprint. Routine maintenance checks for and addresses these issues, making your system more efficient and lowering energy costs. This helps you save money year after year. Your energy savings can also help you offset the initial cost of your AC maintenance service.

Reduce Energy Costs

Practicing routine maintenance will help your air conditioning system to run more efficiently. This includes changing the air filter, cleaning coils and condensate drain lines, lubricating moving parts, and ensuring proper refrigerant levels. This will help your AC to consume less energy, which in turn reduces your energy bills.

Neglecting Extra Air Conditioning and Heating maintenance can lead to issues requiring expensive repairs or replacements. Regular checkups and inspections allow technicians to detect problems early on, saving you money in the long run.

Prevent Unnecessary Breakdowns

It’s annoying and expensive if your air conditioner breaks down on the hottest summer day. Frequent maintenance improves system performance and lowers the likelihood of a failure during intensive use.

Dirty or clogged filters force the AC to work harder and strain the system unnecessarily. This can lead to increased energy costs and even system failure. During a maintenance appointment, a technician can help ensure that the air filters are clean and not clogged, making your system work more effectively.

The technician will also check for a properly functioning condensation line and ensure that the area surrounding the unit is free of debris, leaves, branches, and other obstructions. This helps prevent the risk of water damage and mold growth.

Improve Indoor Air Quality

We spend up to 90% of our time indoors, breathing air filtered by our HVAC systems. Unfortunately, a poorly maintained AC unit may not efficiently filter indoor air, leading to higher energy bills and reduced indoor comfort.

Routine maintenance tasks such as removing accumulated dirt on evaporator coils and cleaning ductwork help improve indoor air quality. This lessens the possibility of respiratory issues for you and your loved ones, particularly for those who have asthma or allergies.

A well-maintained AC system also adds resale value to your property. Additionally, a well-kept AC system raises the value of your home when you sell it. Because they will know they will have a dependable and energy-efficient cooling system for many years to come, prospective purchasers will be more ready to pay the amount you ask. However, neglecting upkeep can turn off potential buyers and make them fork over extra money for a new air conditioning system.

Increase Resale Value

A well-maintained HVAC system demonstrates that you’ve taken good care of the home, increasing its resale value. A newer energy-efficient system also increases the resale value by lowering cooling costs for the next owner and reducing carbon footprints.

Prospective buyers are interested in homes that have low maintenance and repair expenses. They’ll often choose to buy a house with a reputable brand that’s already familiar to them. Newer systems with ENERGY STAR certification may also help you sell your house faster. Buyers love saving on cooling and heating expenses and reducing their carbon footprint. This could add up to a significant amount over time.