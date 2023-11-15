Why Hardwood Floors Are the Best Investment Homeowners Can Make

Hardwood floors are a classic design feature that elevates any space. They create an elegant yet cozy feeling and are easy to maintain. Studies reveal that homes with hardwood flooring have higher property valuations than those without. This is a major factor that attracts homebuyers. In addition, wood flooring is a sustainable and healthy choice for your home.

Durability

When homeowners choose hardwood floors, they want a flooring material that lasts. They want a floor that will be durable enough for their large family, kids, and pets. They also need a floor that will look great with their design vision for the space. Wood floors are available in different species of wood that vary in hardness. Harder woods such as oak (red and white) and hickory are more durable than softwoods like cedar, fir, and pine.

Over time, wood will develop a personality and character that can’t be faked. It will develop a natural patina, and scratches, dents, and gouges add to its beauty.

Homebuyers love the look of hardwood floors and are willing to pay more for homes with them than they would for a home with carpets. Real estate experts report that a home with hardwood floors can sell for as much as 2.5 percent more than a similar property without them.

Aesthetics

In addition to adding value, Denver hardwood finishing experts mentioned that hardwood floors create a welcoming ambiance that makes homeowners feel at home. Wood flooring also pairs beautifully with other fixtures in a house, such as cabinets and trims.

Hardwood floors are available in various colors, grain patterns, and textures to suit design aesthetics. Dark woods achieve a mysterious, sophisticated, and cozy ambiance, while light woods are ideal for modern, whimsical, and coastal designs.

Aside from matching decor, matching wood flooring with other materials, such as rugs and furniture, is vital. This creates cohesion in a home’s overall design and helps avoid dated and fragmented rooms.

As a bonus, compared to carpets, hardwood floors are easier to clean and maintain. They do not retain allergens like pet dander and dust mites and can easily be swept and mopped to remove dirt and debris. This can make your home more accommodating for people with allergies and respiratory distress.

Health

Unlike carpets that trap dust, dirt, and other allergens, hardwood floors can be easily cleaned and will not hold any odors. This minimizes the occurrence of allergies, which affect up to 40 percent of children and 30 percent of adults in the United States. Hardwood floors are easy to clean and do not attract stains, like many other flooring options.

They are extremely durable and will last for a long time. It is common to see well-cared-for hardwood floors that are 50 years old or older but still in good condition. In addition to the benefits above, hardwood floors add value to a home. Hardwood’s ageless appeal is always in demand, unlike other flooring that succumbs to trends.

Value

Flooring doesn’t always get the credit it deserves when homeowners consider how to spruce up their homes, but it has a vital role in the home’s overall value. Hardwood floors are stylish and durable, with a proven record of increasing property values.

They’re also versatile, blending seamlessly into a range of decor styles. And their inherent durability ensures that they’ll remain in pristine condition for years to come, further increasing your home’s value.

Additionally, hardwood floors are easy to maintain. Their smooth surface inhibits the accumulation of dust mites, pet dander, and pollen, making them easier to clean than carpets. The cleaner air environment appeals to health-conscious buyers and bolsters your property’s valuation.