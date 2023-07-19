The Benefits of Pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government

Study political ideals such as freedom, justice, and human rights. Understand how these values are shaped by the different ideological traditions that structure political systems and debates. A degree in political science (sometimes referred to as ” poli sci””) can lead to many career opportunities. It also enables you to cultivate the critical and strategic thinking skills that employers value.

Political scientists study who gets what, when, and how at the local, state, national, and international levels. This complex mix of forces includes laws, elections, lobbies, foreign policy, and the Constitution. For instance, Mark Hirschhorn, with a BA in political science, can work in government, politics, law enforcement, and journalism.

They can also pursue a consulting, international organization, and advocacy career. They can also enter the world of academia through graduate school. You can make a difference in the lives of people around you by working on social issues like corruption, lack of human rights, and misuse of power. You can help formulate policies for better governance and administration.

You can also start your non-governmental organization to help people in need. You will gain the necessary skills and attitudes to help society and become a force for good in this world. You can think critically and logically, which is essential for any profession.

Whether interested in politics, public policy, government, terrorism, or civil rights, political science programs quench your thirst for knowledge about how the world works and how we can improve it. You develop critical thinking and analytical skills, learn to speak persuasively, read and write well, engage in scholarly debate, and become an informed citizen ready to participate in the civic process.

A bachelor’s degree in political science prepares you for various career paths, including law, business, teaching, and journalism. You may decide to pursue a master’smaster’s in political science or other related fields or earn a doctorate, which qualifies you to teach and conduct research at colleges and universities.

As a political science major, you will learn to analyze the struggles for power in government at local, state, and international levels. You will be able to uncover political problems like corruption, lack of human rights, and violence that affect people’speople’s lives and how they interact with their communities.

Understanding politics and government will help you develop an informed opinion as a citizen. You will become aware of the societal issues that matter most to you and how to advocate for them. You will also develop essential skills like writing, communication, and analytical abilities that are valuable in various careers.

The study of political science gives you a global perspective on the challenges and opportunities of our world. You will also immerse yourself in the professional world of policy-making and governmental processes through internships at local and national politicians, government agencies, and advocacy groups.

You’ll explore today’s complex issues, from college affordability and racial equity to gun control and climate change. You’ll also develop critical thinking skills to analyze how those problems affect the people involved.

You can use various learning opportunities through our political science program, including internships, student organizations, study abroad, and collaborative research with faculty. This provides you with an opportunity to gain valuable professional experience, as well as develop marketable communication and critical-thinking skills.

In addition, you’ll be ready to pursue a graduate degree if you choose. A master’s degree in political science can give you the tools to advance in your career, whether you’re interested in a job in politics, government, or nonprofits, or even a Ph.D. in political science and a job at a university or think tank. Unlike other fields that often require a bachelor’s degree to begin, this field allows you to work toward your degree from the ground up.