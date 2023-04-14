7 Reasons Why You Should Study Interior Architecture

Architecture is a broad yet highly versatile field that offers a wide range of career options. It is an exciting and rewarding profession that will give you a sense of accomplishment when your ideas on paper turn into buildings.

Interior architects focus on creating space and designing buildings from the inside out. They can be involved in the design of new facilities, or they can refurbish existing ones.

You’ll Learn How to Think Creatively

Using creativity is an important skill to master for interior architecture students, as it allows them to solve problems more effectively and create unique designs. Having higher levels of creativity can help students find new ways to express themselves, which is critical for the success of their professional careers.

This online course teaches you how to design your creative spaces, focusing on evidence-based design. You’ll also learn how to optimize your workspace, allowing you to maximize your productivity and inspiration. In addition, you’ll learn how to incorporate nature into your designs, boosting your focus and creativity in the process. You’ll learn how furniture’s shape, position, and layout can suppress or enhance output. With these skills, you’ll be well-equipped to become an expert in interior architecture.

You’ll Learn How to Problem-Solve

As an interior architecture major, you’ll learn the ins and outs of space planning, materials selection, and the latest industry-standard computer-aided design (CAD) tools. You’ll also have the chance to test your mettle as an apprentice under the watchful eye of a seasoned design professional with an impressive list of industry connections. In short, you’ll have the opportunity to work on some of the most prestigious projects in the region and beyond. While at it, you’ll have the chance to participate in the school’s signature design challenge competition and hone your skills through one of our many internships.

You’ll Learn How to Work With Others

In this field, you’ll work with others to design indoor spaces that are comfortable, safe, and functional. You’ll need to coordinate the ordering, delivering, and installation of furniture, lighting, flooring, paint, kitchens, bathrooms, and other elements.

You’ll also need to ensure your designs are up to code and meet safety standards. You’ll work closely with building inspectors and construction workers, and you may need to get hands-on with the actual construction of your projects.

The coursework in Interior Architecture has a precise focus, just like Academy of Art University, allowing you to develop analytical thinking and critical, creative abilities. This enables you to position yourself as a subject matter expert, creating a high demand in this field.

You’ll Learn How to Work With Technology

Interior architecture is all about designing comfortable, safe, and functional indoor spaces for people. You’ll learn about heating and cooling systems, building codes, safety standards, and more.

You’ll also learn about technology and how to work with it. From 3D visualizations to collaborative whiteboard tools, you’ll see how digital design processes can improve accuracy and efficiency, enabling your team to work more efficiently on any project.

Aside from the usual coursework, you’ll participate in masterclasses, live projects, and industry collaborations to level up your skills while building a professional portfolio. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to study abroad through university-organized programs.

You’ll Learn How to Work With Clients

As an interior architecture student, you will take courses that teach you how to work with clients. You will learn to ask questions about their needs and wants, understand their budgets and priorities, and make recommendations based on these.

You’ll also learn about building regulations and construction methods. For example, you may study historic building preservation and how to update older buildings so they meet safety standards.

You will also study interior design principles, such as using colors and textures to create comfortable and functional spaces. And you’ll be able to market your business and skills, prepare estimates, and draw up contracts and project schedules.

You’ll Learn How to Work With Budgets

While you’re not planning on spending your life savings on a home renovation, you’ll still need to be on the ball regarding money matters. The most important part of the puzzle is figuring out how to use best the resources you have in front of you. The more you know, the better off you’ll be. Taking the time to learn about your budget and your goals will pay off in spades over time. Getting the most out of your design, construction, and maintenance budgets will be your best ally. A few well-planned strategies will ensure your next home improvement project is a breeze to manage and enjoy.

You’ll Learn How to Work With Spaces

Spaces are one of the most important aspects of interior design. They’re the spaces where people live, work, and play, so an architect must understand how to work with them. This includes measuring, creating floor plans, designing rooms, and ensuring all areas are accessible and functional for the people using them.

While architecture has always favored the rationality of orthogonal shapes, interior architects can break this rigidity by using asymmetrical shapes or alternative materials to create a more dynamic outlook. This approach can be a refreshing change from the symmetry and repetition found in buildings, which often remind us of their history and place in our society. Whether building an entirely new space or renovating an old one, interior architecture will give you the knowledge to make the most of your design.