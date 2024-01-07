Healing and Harmony – The Therapeutic Experiences at the Springs Resort and Spa

The Springs Resort and Spa is a place to find true rejuvenation. Relax in Mother Nature’s warm embrace in 25 geothermal soaking pools.

Music lowers stress, brings positive associations, promotes healing, and lifts spirits. With a unique approach to psychosocial group counseling and music production, participants write, record, and produce songs that speak of their experiences, emotions, and trauma.

Massages

Whether you choose the Shirodhara scalp, Kansa foot, or a simple Swedish massage, manual therapy will improve immune function, move lymphatic fluid, aid detoxification, and relieve muscle pain. It also releases stress, increases energy, and enhances the body’s balance.

Soak in a pristine mountain setting that has drawn travelers for centuries. Immerse your body, mind, and soul in Mother Nature’s warm embrace at our natural hot spring resort.

Few vacation experiences in Santa Fe lodging are more enriching than a soak in the mineral-rich waters of a natural hot springs destination. The Springs Resort and Spa combines the healing power of these ancient mineral springs with traditional spa rituals to offer a holistic approach to physical and spiritual well-being. The result is a profoundly therapeutic experience of tranquility and harmony. This is what it means to get away from it all, honestly.

Soaking Journeys

The Springs Resort and Spa, in a quaint Western town nestled along the San Juan River, offers 25 pools with therapeutic water drawn from Mother Spring, the deepest geothermal hot spring in the world. The mineral-rich waters contain lithium, magnesium, and sulfate that help relax muscles, improve skin conditions, and reduce inflammation.

Guests can soak on their own in clothing-optional pools, suites, and cabins or opt for a range of wellness experiences from aqua yoga to sound bathing while hanging in a hammock beneath Aspen trees to a guided contrast bathing ritual known as Warrior Plunge, which alternates soaking in hot and cold waters to stimulate the vascular system and increase blood circulation.

Other soaking journeys focus on detoxifying the body with an immersive approach, reducing stress and anxiety with mindfulness practices, improving sleep with herbal remedies and relaxation techniques, and replenishing energy with an integrative menu of spa treatments. Each experience ends with a Gratitude Ceremony at Mother Spring.

Body Treatments

The Springs Resort offers several body treatments that use the rich minerals of their natural hot springs to help rejuvenate and restore. These include the Revitalizing Sugar Scrub with rosemary, mint, and essential oils to exfoliate; the Herbal Body Wrap with plant extracts and herbs to hydrate and improve skin tone; and a Botanical Mud Wrap for detoxifying and cleansing.

Guests can also choose to receive manual therapy through massage and reflexology treatments. These treatments relieve muscle tension, increase circulation, boost the immune system, and move lymphatic fluids, aiding detoxification.

Most people know that Calistoga is famous for its therapeutic mineral hot springs, but it may be surprising to learn that the spa also offers access to these healing waters in rooms with jetted tubs. It’s a great way to soak privately and enjoy the comfort of warm water without having to leave the hotel. The resort offers several other spa treatment options, such as facials and massages.

Spa Treatments

A full menu of spa treatments infused with the sacred waters allows guests to experience head-to-toe rejuvenation. From the Revitalizing Sugar Scrub to the Herbal Body Wrap, each treatment is designed with nourishing and restoring botanical ingredients.

The sulfate, magnesium, calcium, sodium, and lithium-rich thermal waters of the Springs are known for their healing properties. Soaking in these hot mineral spring waters can help improve skin condition, reduce stress, and lower blood pressure.

Various treatments include facials, massages, body wraps, and manicures/pedicures. Packages, a 50-minute Eternal Therapeutic Massage, and an 80-minute Springs Radiance are also offered.