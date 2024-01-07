Ghost Machine Welcomes a New Era of Horror Universe

Renowned DC artist Ivan Reis (Aquaman, Blackest Night) has formally joined Image Comics’ Ghost Machine group as the tenth creator. Alongside co-founder of Ghost Machine and frequent collaborator Geoff Johns , São Paulo native Reis performed at CCXP. Hyde Street is a new television series that will launch Ghost Machine’s horror universe and introduce strange characters like Mr. X-Ray, reuniting Reis and Johns. Before Hyde Street’s official release in 2024, it will premiere in Ghost Machine 1 in January.

Combining Blackest Night’s Fantastic Scope with Twilight Zone’s

Image describes Hyde Street as fusing the Twilight Zone’s thought-provoking drama with the spectacular scale of Blackest Night. The horror series, according to the publisher, will carry on Reis and Johns’ legacy of epic, character-driven stories with expansive, rich mythologies around them. Meanwhile, Ivan Reis has created unique Hyde Street variant covers for Ghost Machine #1, which will serve as an introduction to everything the new label has to offer.

Forward-Thinking Business Model

Earlier this year, Ghost Machine made its debut as a “first-of-its-kind creator-owned and operated media company,” releasing its creations via Image. Because of Ghost Machine’s innovative business plan, these creators can jointly control, manage, and govern the company and participate in publishing, media, merchandise, and other areas. The Unnamed, Rook: Exodus, Family Odysseys, and the previously mentioned Hyde Street (which lacked a title at the time) were the four shared universes of character-centered games that the company revealed back in October. See the complete information on those below:

The Unnamed, with titles and personalities like Geiger, Junkyard Joe, Redcoat, and First Ghost, unveils a shadowy cast of genre heroes from throughout history. Based on the popular comic of the same name by Johns and Frank, a Geiger series is now in development at Paramount TV under the direction of director Justin Simien.

Rook: Exodus is a massive science fiction epic set in a distant future where technology governs all facets of nature.

The Rockefellers and their companions, a time-displaced family, are at the center of the universe of family odysseys.

One of Ghost Machine’s main series, written by Geoff Johns and illustrated by Ivan Reis, is titled Hyde Street and is set in an immense horror realm.

