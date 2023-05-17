4 Essential Factors to Consider Before Remodeling Your House

Remodeling your home can be a great way to add value and improve your quality of life. It is also a good opportunity to invest in your future.

Refinishing your hardwood floors is one of the best projects homeowners can do to add value to their homes. It is an inexpensive project with a high return on investment.

Budget

Home remodeling projects vary in cost, depending on the scope of work and materials used. However, the average homeowner can expect to spend about $100,000 on renovations.

Remodeling your home is an excellent way to improve its overall aesthetic and increase your enjoyment of the property. In addition, a remodel may save you money by decreasing utility bills and maintenance costs.

There are many signs that it’s time for a house remodel. You may have outgrown your current home; it’s no longer a good fit for the number of people living there, or its features must be updated.

It’s a great idea to map out your budget and consider which areas of the house you plan to remodel first. Hiring a professional for specialized electrical or plumbing projects is also wise.

Design

Home remodeling can be a long, drawn-out process. That’s why it’s important to have a plan and a team to see it through.

A well-planned remodel by professionals in companies like Bakerhill Construction can save you from unexpected expenses down the road and a lot of frustration. This is especially true if you choose to use a design-build company.

With access to both construction and design services, you can get your project underway sooner and avoid the bidding process. Having all services provided by the same contractor also helps you to maintain a higher level of accountability throughout the project.

One of the first tasks is to determine what the primary functions of your home will be and how they’ll relate to one another. For instance, a room with a warm and welcoming feel for entertaining guests or a calm and soothing space for yoga classes. This will influence the colors and materials you select for your remodel.

Space

One of the key factors in choosing a remodel is space. Depending on the type of project, a remodel may require moving things around and even packing and storing some belongings. Thankfully, many storage options are available, including PODS, which can provide safe and reliable self-storage. If you’re opposed to schlepping your stuff, consider using your garage or basement as a temporary storage solution during your remodel.

Consider changing the construction of your house to make it more spacious, such as converting your attic or adding on to your garage or another room. This is often cheaper than moving and may be the best option to add an extra bedroom or square footage to your home without breaking the bank. For this, you’ll need to review the construction of your home and check out neighboring properties to get an idea of what’s possible for your own house.

Convenience

In-home remodeling, convenience refers to procedures, products, and services that increase comfort and save resources (such as time, energy, and money) while decreasing frustration. For instance, using a dishwasher and washing machine is convenient because they reduce labor.

It’s smart to plan alternative living during the remodel, such as staying with friends or family or renting a temporary apartment. This way, you can avoid the hassle of relocating whenever the contractor needs room access.