The Role of a Car Accident Attorney in Negotiating Settlements

Before beginning the settlement process, an accident victim must get a physician to determine their injuries and severity. It will allow them to establish reasonable compensation for their current and future medical expenses.

An experienced car accident attorney will consider a targeted settlement number before approaching the insurance company or negligent part manufacturer. If the offer is inadequate, they will be prepared to take it to court.

Proving Fault

Car accident victims often face medical bills, repair costs, living expenses, and missed wages. These costs can mount quickly, especially if the injuries are severe and prevent you from working in the future. The at-fault driver should be responsible for paying these bills.

An Oroville car accident attorney will investigate the crash to collect evidence and build a strong case on your behalf. They’ll review police reports, interview witnesses, and obtain medical records. They’ll use it during settlement negotiations if they find evidence that the other party is at fault.

Your attorney will calculate damages, including noneconomic and economic losses. They’ll consider your current and future medical costs, loss of earnings, property damage, emotional distress, and more. They’ll also be familiar with statutes of limitations that might affect the length of your claim. They’ll be able to help you file your lawsuit within the allotted time.

Getting a Firm Number of Damages

A car accident attorney can help you get a larger settlement. They will help you understand the value of your case based on your expenses, damages, and potential future losses. It includes both economic and noneconomic losses.

After the investigation, your lawyer will assemble a formal document called a demand letter. They will send it to the insurance company or another party at fault, such as a part manufacturer. The insurance company will then offer a settlement amount. If the offer is accepted, the final documents are signed, and your case is resolved.

If not, your car accident attorney will fight for a fair award through negotiations. If necessary, they will prepare to bring your case to trial. They may also file a lawsuit to settle your claim. It is a last resort, but they will not let you take less than you deserve. The insurance company won’t bully them into a lowball offer.

Negotiating with the Insurance Company

After investigating the accident and your injuries, your lawyer will submit a demand package to the insurance company. It will include a detailed list of your losses, backed by supporting documents such as medical records and bills.

The insurance company will examine your request and may issue a settlement offer. Your attorney will negotiate with the insurance company for a fair settlement for your claim.

You will likely be under great stress after your accident, and it may be tempting to accept the first settlement check offered, especially if the amount is substantial. However, this could result in an inadequate settlement that covers only some of your expenses and reflects the full extent of your damages.

An experienced car accident attorney will not let you be bullied into accepting a lowball offer and will continue negotiating until you reach a fair settlement that suits your needs.

Filing a Lawsuit

Car accidents can be traumatic for victims. They often suffer from severe injuries and endure expensive medical and rehabilitative treatments. In addition, they have to deal with loss of earnings and other costs like property damage.

A car accident lawyer can help to recover these losses by negotiating a satisfactory settlement with the responsible party’s insurance company. Having an experienced attorney by your side can even the playing field against the insurance company’s aggressive defenses and vast resources.

An attorney will have a targeted settlement amount in mind for their client before they contact the insurance company. Once they have analyzed all of the facts of the case, including comparative negligence, injury, and expenses, they can put together a demand letter that accurately reflects the claim’s value. They will also be familiar with time limits (statutes of limitations) and exceptions that may affect the case. They will know when to negotiate and when to escalate.