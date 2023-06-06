Chargeback Recovery – A Comprehensive Guide for Merchants

Chargebacks are a costly part of doing business. But merchants don’t have to accept them as inevitable.

Disputed charges can be reversed through a process called represented. This is where the disputed chargeback dispute goes back to the issuing bank for review.

But this is a challenging task and must be done correctly to avoid revenue loss and a high chargeback ratio. Learn everything you need to know about chargeback recovery.

What is a Chargeback?

A chargeback is reversing an electronic payment and initiating a dispute resolution between the customer, credit card issuer, and merchant. In most cases, a customer begins the dispute by contacting their card issuer and asking for a refund of the disputed amount.

In theory, chargebacks were designed to protect customers against fraud by thieves and scammers. However, some customers reserve what is known as friendly fraud and file a chargeback for unjustified reasons such as:

It is possible to prevent friendly fraud and regain lost revenue, and it is essential to take action to do so. One of these is represented, in which the merchant presents the issuing bank with compelling evidence that proves the claims in the chargeback are false and should be reversed. Many merchants outsource this complex and time-consuming process to chargeback recovery service providers.

How do I Fight a Chargeback?

Chargebacks are created to protect cardholders from fraud and help merchants recover lost revenue. However, some customers use the system to get their money back when no fraud has occurred – known as friendly fraud. Fortunately, merchants can fight friendly fraud chargebacks by providing compelling evidence to their issuing banks.

Fighting a chargeback is called representing and involves submitting rebuttal letters and supporting documentation to the issuing bank to get the dispute reversed. To improve the chances of success and save valuable time and resources, it’s crucial to implement a strategic plan designed to reduce cnp chargebacks and disputes. While eliminating fraud may not be possible, taking proactive measures can effectively prevent it. This includes having explicit billing descriptors, email confirmations, and a solid refund/return policy. In addition, you can implement an account management program that proactively monitors suspicious transactions.

What are My Options?

Chargebacks are a significant drain on merchant profitability. Every dollar clawed back from your bank account could be used for inventory, payroll, or other critical expenses. The good news is that you have the right and responsibility to fight friendly fraud chargebacks with the help of a chargeback representment service.

This process involves submitting a rebuttal letter and all relevant documentation to the card-issuing bank that initially approved the customer’s chargeback request. The issuing bank will review your arguments and evidence. If they agree that the original transaction was valid as described by you, they’ll reverse the chargeback and return the disputed funds to your account.

Of course, implementing iron-clad fraud prevention tools in your ecommerce checkout flow is the best way to avoid chargebacks. This includes CVV and AVS verification, matching shipping and billing addresses, and implementing a transparent refund and return policy for your customers.