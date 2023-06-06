A Comprehensive Guide to Denver Airport Transportation

Denver International Airport (DEN), known as DIA, is one of the busiest in the world. It’s a hub for major airlines like United and Southwest.

The terminal has a free train that connects the three concourses. Walking between them is easy and a great way to stretch your legs on a long layover.

Public Transportation

Denver Airport (DIA) is a central hub for all US and international airlines. Whether you arrive via plane, train, or bus, the airport offers many convenient services to make your trip uncomplicated and enjoyable.

The main terminal, Jeppesen Terminal, is the heart of DIA and connects all aspects of the airport, from ticketing, baggage claim, ground transportation, TSA checkpoints, shops, and restaurants to an automated underground train system. The trains run every 15 minutes daily, seven days a week, and take approximately 37 minutes to reach union station downtown.

If you’re staying in the Denver metro area and want to visit a nearby ski resort, around 20 shuttle bus carriers transport you to Aspen, Breckenridge/Breck, Vail, Steamboat, and Telluride. These mountain shuttles can be a great way to avoid rental car fees and save time getting to the mountains.

Taxi

Whether traveling for work or pleasure, Denvers Airport Transportation offers a range of taxi options to meet your needs. The cab ranks are outside Jeppesen Terminal on Level 5, Island 2. Exit through Doors 506-510 (west side) and 507-511 (east side).

Many shuttle services are available at the airport to transport passengers around the city or nearby locations. These shuttles are a convenient option for small groups of passengers and are often less expensive than a cab.

Finding a service with pre-installed child car seats is crucial when traveling with children.

Ride-Share Apps

Ride-share applications can be an excellent option if you’re searching for a more affordable and practical method to get to and from the airport. They are easy to use and offer pick-up and drop-off areas throughout the airport.

There are also many other ride-share options available.

Ride-share apps allow travelers to book a driver at the airport and make payments from their mobile app. In Denver, riders are encouraged to wait until they’ve landed or arrived on Level 5 before requesting a ride and to be mindful of vehicle traffic.

Ride-share apps typically have cars that range from small sedans to large vans and SUVs for a maximum of five passengers.

Parking

With more than 64 million passengers passing through its terminals yearly, Denver International Airport is one of the world’s largest aviation centers. It also serves as the gateway to Colorado’s breathtaking Rocky Mountains, which attract tourists from all over the world.

Many options are available if you’re looking for a convenient parking option at Denver Airport. These options include long-term parking lots, short-term parking garages, and shuttle services.

Long-term DIA parking is available.

Depending on your need, these parking lots offer open-air self-parking, covered self-parking, and indoor valet parking. You can even reserve a spot in advance for a discounted rate.