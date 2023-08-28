Creating a Supportive Network in Independent Living Communities

Maintaining a home takes time and energy, leaving you with little room for socialization. Supportive living communities offer services that help you keep up with what you enjoy.

They also make it easier to access care when your needs change.

Participate in Faith-Based Activities

For many seniors, faith is a significant source of comfort and connection with others. Choosing a faith-based independent living community can help them regain that sense of community in a new environment.

These communities often have onsite places of worship, chaplains and rabbis, resident-run religious groups, and spiritual programs. They may also offer transportation to local churches and synagogues or have a volunteer choir for residents who wish to participate in performances.

Bible studies, devotional readings, and singing spiritual hymns are among the daily activities in some communities. Moreover, faith-based variations of popular educational games, such as Apples to Apples, Scattergories, and Bibleopoly, can be found in places like Westminster Communities, Florida. However, it is essential to note that federally funded programs cannot require participants to participate in these activities or religious services.

Join Social Clubs

Senior housing communities, also referred to as retirement communities or independent living communities, offer an effortless and comfortable lifestyle for self-sufficient adults with access to amenities and social activities. These communities provide onsite laundry, pet-friendly accommodations, fitness centers, restaurant-style dining, group excursions, and onsite activities.

These communities also have various clubs and classes for their residents to join. Some are based on shared interests like painting, yoga, or books. Others focus on specific community-oriented topics, such as volunteerism or civic engagement.

Many of these groups are also a great way to meet new people. For example, a senior sports club will bring together older adults who share a passion for competitive performance, and they can compete in local and national games.

Attend Community Events

Many independent living communities offer a full schedule of planned activities. Attending community events can help residents connect with their peers and develop relationships with their care team.

A healthy social life can promote mental and physical well-being for seniors. Research has shown that seniors who maintain social connections have a lower risk of depression and a longer lifespan.

Independent living is a housing option that helps seniors reduce expenses by providing support services and amenities like housekeeping, laundry, transportation, and meal plans. Many seniors sell their homes to afford independent living.

When visiting independent living communities, ask about their fees. You will want to know how much you will pay for each service and if they are included in your membership fee.

Utilize Technology

A significant challenge for independent living residents is staying connected to family and friends. Studies have shown that social isolation is a leading cause of depression. Fortunately, technology is increasingly used to support independence and help prevent loneliness for senior living residents.

For example, smart speakers can provide a convenient way for seniors to stay in touch with loved ones. Smart speakers can also integrate with healthcare technologies to help seniors manage their healthcare needs.

However, senior and post-acute care organizations should survey their staff and residents to ensure these solutions work correctly. It can help identify barriers to use and opportunities for co-design moving forward. Likewise, communities should invest in networking and WiFi hardware to deliver the fast data transfer speeds needed to run modern technology.

Engage in Senior Center Programs

Many senior centers offer group activities, socializing, trips, special events, and various classes. Some also provide congregate meals, hot meals served in groups, typically free of charge or for a small contribution.

In addition to traditional card and board games, your loved one may enjoy group bingo or live music at a concert or orchestra performance.

Many centers have partnered with nearby universities to offer academic classes. If your loved one is a reader, consider signing them up for a book club to discuss recent readings with others in a supportive group setting. It can be a great way to engage the mind and expand their circle of friends.