The Top VoIP Features Every Business Should Have

VoIP offers robust digital tools that improve agent and customer experiences. It also streamlines call center operations and provides analytics for business improvement.

VoIP providers equip businesses with virtual phone numbers, messaging tools, video conferences, on-hold music, and more. Some provide a mobile app for teams to connect when they’re on the go.

Voicemail to Email

With a growing number of employees working remotely, businesses need communication tools that support flexible and remote work environments. VoIP softphones do just that, offering the functionality of a desk phone on any internet-connected device.

When you look at the VoIP system guide, a VoIP phone system can also automatically send calls to different devices if the first one is busy. This helps companies avoid putting their customers on hold or leaving them on the line.

Auto Attendant

Auto Attendant helps businesses handle massive amounts of calls without human switchboard operators. It allows callers to connect with the desired recipient with preset capabilities, eliminating the need for a receptionist and reducing overhead costs.

Prevent missed calls by enabling callers to reach their desired team member with an automated prompt, such as “press 1 for [team]”. This business VoIP feature reduces customer wait times and helps front-facing teams meet customer needs.

Call Routing

Businesses lose revenue and clients when they leave callers hanging on a phone line for too long. This problem can be solved with VoIP’s advanced queuing tools.

The auto attendant gives callers options to report an issue, request a callback, and more without speaking to an agent. It also gives businesses visibility into their team members’ availability, reducing wait times and frustration.

Call Recording

Call Recording empowers businesses to select and record incoming calls in just one click quickly. This feature is essential to call-heavy firms like contact centers and customer service departments.

One of the biggest call-related irritants for customers is being transferred to a busy line. VoIP systems can ring multiple devices if one is active, which helps avoid putting customers off.

Conference Bridge

VoIP solutions can support their work style, whether your team works from home, the office, or the field. Automatic call transferring can send unanswered calls from desk phones to mobile devices or other designated locations.

Nothing irritates customers more than calling a business and getting transferred to voicemail. With VoIP, you can provide callers the option to leave a short audio message instead.

Call Waiting

Ensure calls are answered and address customer concerns even when team members are away from the office. With call waiting, incoming calls automatically route to another employee if the first phone line is busy.

As remote and hybrid work continues to grow, businesses need tools supporting how they function. VoIP offers many features that meet the needs of flexible and remote work environments.

Call Presence

A massive selection of VoIP business phone solutions is available on the market, and it can be challenging to decide which are optimal for your company’s day-to-day needs.

With Call Presence, VoIP business phone systems provide users real-time information about coworkers’ availability.

Call groups, priority alerts, and other tools allow employees to answer calls from anywhere in the office or on the go.

Call Forwarding

As flexible and remote work becomes the norm, businesses need tools that support them wherever they are. VoIP systems allow employees to stay connected to clients and colleagues without additional hardware costs or delays.

Call Forwarding lets teams automatically redirect calls based on specific criteria, such as when they are away from their desk or in a meeting. This feature also comes in handy when someone is sick or on vacation.

Voicemail to SMS

VoIP solutions are primarily software-driven, unlike traditional on-premises private branch exchange (PBX) systems, which require bulky hardware and an IT team. Most come with a smartphone mobile app for remote teams.

Putting customers on hold can frustrate them and hurt their satisfaction ratings. Advanced call analytics can help enterprises prioritize, route, and hold calls while reducing customer frustrations.

Enterprise VoIP platforms offer scalability and flexibility that meet the needs of large and dispersed organizations.

Call Waiting Intervals

For those times when an important customer call goes unanswered, VoIP’s Call Waiting feature gives the customer a chance to leave a message via voicemail. This tool is handy for businesses like contact centers and managing customer service profiles.

Companies can optimize this feature using the caller ID to prioritize high-value calls. This helps employees avoid the frustration of crank calls and allows them to focus on assisting their customers.