Why Managed Services Are Essential for Small Businesses

Business owners need to ensure that crucial systems are running smoothly and efficiently. But doing this with a qualified IT team can be easier.

Managed services help to address many of these issues. They provide a comprehensive range of IT support services for a monthly subscription. This helps to save money and allows staff to focus on the important job of managing operations.

Reduced Risk of Downtime

The cost of downtime is notoriously high, with one minute costing an average of $5,600. Managed Services Anchorage reduces the risk of downtime by proactively approaching tech issues and providing backup and disaster recovery services.

Hardware failure, software misconfigurations, power outages, unintentional human error, and cyber-attacks cause downtime. MSPs are experts in minimizing downtime events, keeping employees working, and customers buying.

MSPs also help reduce internal planning and spending by allowing you to lock down costs every month and provide your finance team with predictability. This can give you the peace of mind to take on more aggressive IT initiatives and grow your business without breaking the bank.

Increased Efficiency

When you partner with a managed services company, you can save time by allowing the experts to handle IT tasks that your internal team would otherwise handle. This frees up your staff to work on essential projects that boost productivity.

Small business owners need access to the latest technology to compete against larger organizations in their industries. Having a managed service provider in place can help you gain competitive advantages without the burden of having to hire IT personnel or buy expensive equipment.

A reputable MSP will offer a menu of IT services that best fit your needs and budget. You can choose from flat rate, pay-as-you-go, or value-based pricing models that ensure you’re paying only for what your business needs.

Reduced Costs

Many small business owners scoffed at outsourcing their IT support in favor of an in-house team, but it may save them money in the long run. MSPs are more efficient than hiring in-house IT professionals and can help companies reduce costs in various ways.

For example, an MSP can provide cloud services that minimize storage costs, especially during a recession when budgets must be tightened. They also offer scaled services, meaning businesses can adjust their IT spending based on their current needs.

Another way that MSPs can save small businesses money is by reducing the risk of costly system downtime. Small businesses are often targets for cybercriminals who seek to steal customer data or hold business files hostage in exchange for a ransom, and an MSP can help prevent these threats.

Enhanced Security

Cyberattacks against small businesses are increasing, making it even more important to work with an MSP that can protect your business against data breaches and other costly threats. The MSP can perform regular vulnerability assessments and keep your systems up to date with patches and security updates.

In addition, an MSP can help your company acquire software and hardware, manage license agreements, and provide reporting and budgeting to support your business goals. This reduces barriers to technology adoption that steep learning curves, sunk capital costs for hardware and software, and staffing experts for migration projects can cause.

With an MSP, you can have a team of cybersecurity experts, system admins, and service desk techs at your fingertips for a fraction of the cost it would take to hire and maintain a full internal IT department. That means more time for your employees to focus on client relationships and business growth.

Increased Flexibility

A cyber-attack can cripple a small business and even send it out of operation. Still, an MSP can help protect your data with proactive monitoring and detection and a strong incident response plan. They also have the expertise to help you navigate compliance standards and state and local laws to protect your company from costly fines.

MSPs have a wide range of solutions that can be deployed at your business quickly and effectively, including infrastructure as a service, licensing management, staffing experts for migration projects, and much more. This allows you to avoid technology adoption barriers that can stifle your growth goals.

Choosing an MSP that fits your needs is essential. Be sure to research to find one that provides instant scalability as you grow.