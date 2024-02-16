How to Maintain Healthy Thyroid Health

The thyroid gland in the front of the neck is butterfly-shaped and regulates heart rate, body temperature, and metabolism.

Many factors can impact the thyroid, such as hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) or hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). Maintaining healthy thyroid function is possible through a balanced diet and reducing exposure to toxins.

Eat a Balanced Diet

Eating a balanced diet rich in whole-grain foods, healthy nuts, fruits, and vegetables can help improve your feelings after your thyroid levels return to normal.

Avoid processed foods, excessive sugars, and unhealthy fats, which can negatively impact your thyroid health. Try to limit gluten intake, as some thyroid conditions have a link to this food. Incorporate good fats like olive oil, salmon, and protein from fish or beans into your diet.

Get Plenty of Sleep

Getting plenty of sleep is essential for thyroid health because the hormones the thyroid produces help regulate metabolism, heart rate, and almost every other function in your body.

You can achieve restful sleep by keeping your bedroom cool and dark, practicing relaxation techniques, and reducing stress.

Exercise Regularly

The thyroid gland in the neck may seem small, but it dramatically impacts how your body consumes energy and regulates hormones. Having a regular exercise routine can help support your thyroid health.

Try to include cardio workouts and strength training in your routine. For example, bodyweight exercises like push-ups and yoga can help build muscle.

Fuel your body before and after your workout with thyroid-supporting nutrients. It is recommended to consume various nutrient-dense foods, including fruits, vegetables, salmon, eggs, and nuts.

Take Your Medication on an Empty Stomach

It’s essential to follow the instructions that come with your medication. For proper absorption, taking the medication on an empty stomach is recommended.

Some medications are contraindicated with certain foods, such as uncooked cruciferous vegetables (such as cauliflower, broccoli, watercress, kale, and Bok choy). These veggies contain natural goitrogens that can interfere with thyroid hormone production.

Reduce Your Exposure to Toxins

The thyroid gland may be small, but it plays a significant role in the body’s functions. It releases hormones that control how the body consumes energy and metabolizes nutrients.

Avoiding toxins like the endocrine disruptors found in cleaning products, antibacterial soaps, and plastics is essential to maintaining healthy thyroid function. Zinc is also vital for thyroid health; getting enough can help prevent hypothyroidism.

Avoid Antibacterial Soaps and Other Cleaning Products

Washing your hands with regular soap is the most impactful way to prevent infections from common illnesses like strep throat and food poisoning. However, 19 antibacterial additives banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may contribute to antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

One such chemical, triclosan, is an endocrine disruptor and has been linked to thyroid disorders. Instead, use plain soaps and warm water to keep your body healthy.

Use a High-Quality Water Filter

For the thyroid gland to work correctly, it needs a sufficient supply of iodine. Unfortunately, many foods and environmental toxins can disrupt the thyroid gland. Toxins such as fluoride, chlorine, mercury, heavy metals, perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs) present in non-stick cookware and flame-resistant and water-proof fabrics, triclosan used in antibacterial soaps, cigarette smoke, and excess estrogen can be harmful to your health. Using a good water filter can help reduce your exposure to these toxins.

Avoid Smoking

Studies show that smoking negatively impacts thyroid health. It prevents the thyroid from absorbing iodine, vital for its function.

You can ensure you get enough iodine by eating seafood, dairy, and iodized salt. Additionally, it is essential to avoid processed foods and sugar. These can also negatively impact thyroid health. Sleeping and exercising frequently are crucial to maintaining a healthy thyroid function.

Incorporate Good Fats into Your Diet

A multi-strain probiotic and omega-3 three fatty acids can help support thyroid hormone synthesis. Also, make sure to avoid processed foods and sugar-sweetened beverages.

Your thyroid is an essential part of your endocrine system that releases hormones to control metabolism, heart rate, temperature, and energy levels. It’s a small gland that has a significant impact on your health. Keep these tips in mind to maintain healthy thyroid function for life.