A pelvic floor is a group of muscles that support your bladder, uterus, and bowel. When these muscles are weak, it can lead to problems like incontinence and organ prolapse.

These muscles need a protein-rich diet, healthy fats, and fiber. Avoid caffeine, sugary drinks, and carbonated beverages. Boost hydration with water and lower glycemic, organic fruits.

Pelvic floor diseases, such as pelvic organ prolapse, urine incontinence, and fecal incontinence, are treated by the Sage Physical Therapy pelvic floor specialist Denver with expertise in gynecology. Approximately one in three women may at some point encounter these issues.

Protein

The pelvic floor muscles are an important group of muscles that supports the bladder, urethra, vagina, bowel (large intestine) and anus in female bodies and prostate in male bodies. Healthy pelvic floor muscles can contract, squeeze, and lift – they have a range of motion like any other muscle.

When these muscles become weakened or overly tight due to health conditions, injuries, or life experiences, they can lead to problems such as urine leakage and pain with intercourse. The good news is that various healthy behaviors can help prevent these symptoms, including exercise, Kegel exercises, mindful eating, and healthy toileting habits.

Ensure your diet includes adequate protein to support the muscles in your pelvis. Eat as much fish, lean meats, and nuts and seeds that are high in the important fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6. Steer clear of too much fat, particularly trans and saturated fats. Reducing alcohol consumption and limiting high-calorie beverages are also advised.

Fat

Many of us eat too many omega-6 fatty acids, which are included in junk food’s vegetable oils and can raise inflammation, which is connected to pelvic floor dysfunction. You can lessen this inflammation by consuming more foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, and fatty fish.

Drinking plenty of water is also important – being well-hydrated promotes normal bladder and bowel function, reducing the strain on your pelvic floor muscles. However, limit caffeinated and carbonated drinks as they can irritate the bladder.

A high-fiber diet helps avoid constipation, which can strain the pelvic floor muscles. Try eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts to improve your fiber intake. Three nutrients—magnesium, vitamin D, and C—support the proper function of muscles, particularly the pelvic floor muscles. To acquire your recommended daily intake of these nutrients, eat more whole grains, citrus fruits, tomatoes, and leafy greens.

Fiber

The pelvic floor muscles support your bladder, urethra, and vagina (in women) and your prostate and rectum (in men). In both sexes, the muscles help control when you pee, poop, and pass gas, as well as sex, orgasm, and sexual activity.

The muscles also add stability to your core and support your abdominal organs, especially during movements like bending or lifting. To keep your pelvic muscles strong, eat plenty of fiber, which helps with digestion and prevents constipation. Incorporate soluble and insoluble fiber into the diet, which can be found in whole grains, beans, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

Drinking water can also stimulate bowel movements and reduce the risk of constipation, which can cause pelvic pain or pressure on the bladder. A trained urogynecologist or pelvic floor physical therapist can suggest pelvic exercises to help you have regular bowel movements without straining. This can include Kegels, performed by squeezing and relaxing your muscles for eight seconds several times daily.

Water

If you’ve ever had a bladder leak when laughing, coughing, or sneezing, you know what a crucial role the pelvic floor muscles play. These muscles tighten and relax to help support and evacuate the bowels, bladder, and internal sexual organs, per Cleveland Clinic.

A healthy pelvic floor depends on a healthy diet, including enough water to stay hydrated. Many people are dehydrated, which can cause problems like constipation and irritate the bladder lining, worsening conditions like urinary incontinence and bladder leakage.

Avoid foods that irritate the bladder and increase inflammation, like spicy food, caffeine, carbonated drinks, and alcohol. Also, eat more probiotics to keep the bacteria in your gut healthy. Vitamins C and D and magnesium are important to reduce inflammation and relax muscles – including your pelvic floor. The best sources of Vitamin D include oily fish, raw milk and eggs, and spending time in the sun. The body also makes these vitamins from the protein in foods.