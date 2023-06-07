How Testosterone Replacement Therapy Can Enhance Your Quality of Life

Testosterone replacement therapy can improve libido, sexual function, fatigue, and mood in men with low testosterone levels. This treatment can also provide other health benefits, such as increased bone density and red blood cell count.

Results from five large, randomized clinical trials suggest that testosterone therapy can help improve the quality of life for older men with low blood levels.

Improved Energy

Testosterone is critical for a healthy life; many men struggle with low levels. Symptoms of hypogonadism can include reduced sexual desire, difficulty achieving an erection, and infertility. They may also suffer from swollen breasts (gynecomastia) or body hair loss, fatigue, and poor concentration.

Men often feel more alive once on hormone replacement therapy than in years. Their libido returns, they get more energy, and they sleep better. They may even find their metabolism and bone density improve.

Testosterone replacement therapies are available as gels, injections, and implants. A prescription is required for these treatments. You can get a test from a male medical clinic like Evolve Wellness & Health a Testosterone Clinic in Denver, to determine your testosterone level. You can choose between gels applied to the skin, including Androderm, or injections or implants.

Better Sleep

Testosterone therapy helps with sleep problems because healthy testosterone levels boost REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. This is a vital stage of the sleep cycle in which your muscles relax, brain waves slow down, and your body prepares for deep sleep.

If you are feeling tired all the time even though you get plenty of rest and eat well, low testosterone levels may be to blame. Testosterone therapy can help bring your hormones into balance and improve your energy levels.

If you want to restore your natural balance of hormones to feel like your old self again,. Experts in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy can help you set wellness goals and find the right treatment plan to achieve them.

Increased Muscle Mass

Men who have Low-T often report that they aren’t able to build muscle mass with their workouts. Testosterone Therapy can help.

Studies show that testosterone increases muscle size and strength by triggering the production of new muscle protein. This effect is independent of extracellular fluid fluctuations, indicating that testosterone has direct myotropic effects.

Testosterone is also used to treat conditions you’re born with, such as Klinefelter syndrome and some forms of muscular dystrophy. It’s also sometimes used to reduce the symptoms of some chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease.

Testosterone is available as a gel, cream, or liquid applied to the skin, injections, and mouth patches. The patches attach to the incisors (the teeth on either side of your front teeth). The patches release testosterone into your bloodstream each day.

Improved Erectile Function

Testosterone therapy has been shown to improve erectile function in men with low testosterone. This is one of the main reasons that men seek out TRT treatment. It can help alleviate the symptoms of hypogonadism and allow men to enjoy a better quality of life.

Men with low testosterone often experience problems in multiple areas, such as a lack of libido and fatigue. These symptoms can impact their sex lives and lead to relationship problems. Testosterone therapy can improve these issues and boost men’s sex drive and energy levels.

Other benefits of Testosterone Therapy include increased muscle mass, improved sleep capability, mood enhancement, and better memory. In addition, the treatments can help reduce depression and improve overall mental health.

Increased Self-Esteem

Men with low testosterone can experience many symptoms that impact their quality of life. These may include low libido, trouble getting and maintaining an erection, fatigue, muscle loss, and even swollen or tender breasts (gynecomastia).

Testosterone replacement therapy can reduce these symptoms and improve sex drive. It also helps to increase self-esteem, clear up “brain fog,” and give you more energy to enjoy life.

In a series of randomized controlled trials, we found that men with hypogonadism who received testosterone treatment had improved quality of life and reduced symptom severity compared to those who did not receive TRT. Advances in the sex subscale of the AMS scale and other symptoms drove this improvement. However, this effect was small and of moderate certainty.