How Rent-To-Own Programs Can Help You Build Credit and Improve Financial Stability

Rent-to-own programs offer a window of time for renters to build credit and improve their financial stability. Renters should be aware that while consistent payments on rent-to-own contracts may help improve their credit scores, these payments are not reported to credit reporting agencies in the same way as a mortgage or car loan would be.

Paying Your Rent on Time

Unlike mortgages, credit cards, and auto loans, which are conventional forms of credit, rent-to-own agreements are not reported to credit bureaus. Fortunately, services exist that simplify rental payment reporting to the major credit bureaus so your on-time payments can build credit over time.

Credit bureaus may include these positive rental payment data in your credit score, depending on the scoring model. Based on your payment history, this could impact 35% of your credit score.

A rent-to-own agreement also lets you take a home and neighborhood for a test drive before making a purchase commitment. You can also lock in a price during the lease-purchase or lease-option period, which is a significant advantage if local real estate values are rising.

Boosting Your Credit Score

Owning a home is a goal many renters strive for. However, it can take years of scrimping and saving to squirrel away enough money for a down payment, plus careful spending and meticulous bill-paying to keep credit scores high.

Rent-to-own programs allow you to get into a house without having to qualify for a mortgage or save up a down payment right away. If you don’t have the best credit or can’t afford to pay a mortgage right now, moving in with a rent-to-own contract might be tempting to boost your score and make that dream a reality sooner rather than later.

The problem is that while paying a mortgage on time will improve your credit score, rent-to-own payments don’t do the same. Rent-to-own contracts don’t typically report to credit bureaus like traditional loans. That could be a significant problem if, for example, you were to break your lease-purchase agreement and the owner was forced to sue you.

Building Up a Down Payment

While improving your credit score is a big part of getting a mortgage, you can also help boost your odds by building up savings for a down payment. This makes lenders feel confident you can afford the mortgage without debt.

Some rent-to-own contracts allow you to direct a portion of each month’s rent toward the ultimate purchase price of the home, which can build up over time into a sizable down payment. If you can save enough money to pay 20% of the home’s total value upfront, you can avoid paying PMI altogether and reduce your mortgage loan rate.

However, the credit reporting agencies that compile consumer reports don’t typically include information on rent-to-own agreements. They may add this information if you request, but it won’t affect your score as much as mortgage or credit card payments would.

To improve your credit and prepare for a mortgage, make timely rent payments while paying down existing debt with budgeting help, debt management, and expert advice.

Getting a Mortgage

Getting approved for a mortgage is easier when your credit score is high. An excellent way to improve your chances of getting approved is to pay down debt aggressively and build up a savings account. Another strategy is to ask for a rapid rescore, which can help you boost your score in a matter of days.

Rent-to-own programs are popular for people who want to buy a home but can’t immediately qualify for a traditional mortgage. They allow you to move into the house you wish to while you save money for a down payment and build up your finances.

However, it’s essential to understand the pros and cons of a rent-to-own program before you sign up. One of the cons is that it doesn’t affect your credit score the same way a mortgage or car loan does. That’s because most landlords don’t report rent-to-own payments to credit bureaus. That means it will only help you build or repair your credit if you pay your rent-to-own contract on time.