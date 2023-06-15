What You Should Know About Online Notary Services- Comprehensive Guide

Across countless industries, professionals have discovered the speed, cost, and efficiency benefits of remote online notarization. Those include financial services, insurance, law and government, healthcare, retail, and technology.

RON involves connecting with a signer over the Internet using audio-visual technology. This is a new and emerging practice, and as such, it raises many questions.

Legality

During an online notarization, also called a video conference notarization, a Notary meets with the signer and performs the notarial act through audio/video technology. The Notary and signer never meet in person, nor do they need to be in the same room or state.

The only requirement is that the Notary must be actively commissioned to practice where the document is being notarized and that the state approves the communication technology. Even though RON is a relatively new process, it is widely recognized as valid so long as the Notary follows all the rules and regulations of the state where they are commissioned.

To conduct an e-Notarization, connect with a Notary through a state-approved RON platform that provides security features such as multi-step identity verification, fraud protection, and tamper-evident seals. Then complete a few simple steps to verify and witness your signature online. Then you can take the document home with confidence.

Convenience

RON is available 24/7/365, so you can have documents notarized anytime and from anywhere. This makes RON an extremely convenient and cost-effective solution for businesses and individuals who need their documents notarized.

The signer connects via video conference with a notary public using secure video communication tools to perform a notarization with an online notary. This helps the Notary verify the signer’s identity and witness them signing the document. This procedure is far quicker than a physical notarization and often takes a few minutes.

Examine a remote notary’s website and social media profiles for ratings and ties with respected organizations. Finding a notary specializing in the transaction or document you want notarized would be beneficial. This guarantees they have the knowledge and skills necessary to handle the transaction. Additionally, choose a notary who has been accredited and granted a license by the state where they are permitted to work.

Technology

Online notaries rely on advanced audio-visual technologies to meet with signers over the Internet. Those technologies must be reliable and effective, so both parties can hear, see and communicate during the entire notary session.

A signer must download an app or visit the company’s website offering the service to conduct a remote online notarization. After paying the fee, they are connected to a notary who can verify their identity and witness their signature electronically.

The process can seem intimidating for someone who has never experienced an online notarization. Still, the reality is that it is as easy as connecting to any other service online. It would take less time to finish the entire process than it would to read this essay.

Security

In addition to security protocols that include bank-level encryption, a RON platform provides multiple layers of identity verification for signers. Often, this includes proof of ID documents and knowledge-based authentication questions (KBA).

KBA questions help verify that the document signer is indeed who they say they are. This ensures that the Notary can confirm their identity and give the signature willingly.

Online notarization services exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic as people realized that life doesn’t stop. They still need to sell property, conduct mortgage transactions, or write wills — all requiring signed documents with notarized seals. A reputable RON service will make it easy for clients to get these documents notarized and back to work. It also helps save time as they don’t have to go out of their way to find a notary and wait for their appointment. The process is faster, simpler, and more secure than in-person notarizations.