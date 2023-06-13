Top Features to Look for in Independent Living Villas

Imagine a carefree retirement lifestyle with all the comforts of home. Let someone else take care of the housekeeping and cooking so you can enjoy time spent on your hobbies and interests.

Look for communities that offer villas, freestanding cottages and apartments for hassle-free independent living. Residents can choose from various floor plans, and common amenities may include fitness centers, spas, multiple dining venues, woodworking rooms, beauty salons and more.

Spacious Floor Plans

As you evaluate senior independent living floor plans, look for spacious layouts and plenty of natural light. These features make apartments feel open and airy and help with vision challenges often accompanying aging.

For example, if you’re considering independent living Wichita Kansas, like this one-floor charmer, you can keep the doors open from the dining area to the screened porch and enjoy a leisurely summer evening with your friends. It’s just part of the comprehensive services included in your lease rate, along with utilities, trash collection, community dining room meals and a voice-activated emergency call system.

Private Bathrooms

Our independent living villas make it simple to locate a home that fits your lifestyle with a selection of roomy one- and two-bedroom floor designs. Plus, our onsite staff provides personal care and household services to help you maintain independence for as long as possible.

Whether you choose an 850-square-foot Egret model with an open-concept kitchen and Florida room or a 1,810-square-foot Heron model with a private bedroom suite, your maintenance-free residence will be packed with resort-style perks to make every day feel special. Weekly housekeeping and landscaping, restaurant-style dining, a daily social hour, and other amenities are all included, so you can focus on what matters most.

Fully Equipped Kitchens

Enjoy a carefree lifestyle where the details are covered, and you can do what you want. These spacious senior independent living villas offer open floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, raised white panel cabinets, a breakfast bar, and a laundry room. Bring your furnishings and belongings to feel right at home.

Modern kitchens have dishwashers, microwaves, and full-size washer and dryer appliances. Your monthly independent living fee includes all utilities and basic cable television.

Accessible Bathrooms

As your loved ones age, they’ll appreciate a bathroom that’s not only well-designed and beautiful but also easily accessible. Look for features like lower outlets and light switches, wider doors, grab bars in the shower, and drawer organizers for easier storage of cosmetics and medications.

Independent living villas allow seniors to enjoy a luxurious retirement community lifestyle that is free from chores and the maintenance of a home. Instead, they can focus their time on new hobbies or join friends for a community social event or an excursion to the museum.

Conveniences

When choosing an independent living community, consider various convenient services and amenities. For example, many communities offer onsite salons, fitness centers and complimentary transportation for shopping and errands.

An excellent opportunity to pick up a new hobby or acquire a skill is during retirement. Top independent living communities provide spaces where seniors can explore their creativity, and some even partner with local colleges to offer academic classes.

Social Activities

Unlike many home-based retirement options, independent living villas typically come with a full schedule of socialization opportunities. In addition, you can often dine onsite in the community’s restaurant or take out to enjoy in your apartment.

Fitness classes and other onsite activities encourage healthy lifestyles. Exercise provides several health benefits, including improved balance and strength.

Craft sessions are another popular activity that has both mental and social benefits. In addition, they allow residents to make new friends who share their interest in a hobby.

Ice cream socials are also popular, especially with plenty of toppings like chocolate sauce, sprinkles, and maraschino cherries.

Pet Friendly

Some independent living villas are pet friendly, allowing residents to bring their pets. The buildings usually have specific rules and regulations regarding the types of animals allowed. These may include limiting the size of dogs and birds or only allowing caged animals like hamsters and gerbils.

Interaction with pets releases endorphins, serotonin, prolactin and oxytocin, which are chemicals that boost your mood.