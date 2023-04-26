The Benefits of Flying on an International Jet

Flying on an international jet offers several benefits that make travel more accessible and convenient for business travelers. These advantages are worth considering when booking your next trip.

The process of checking into a commercial flight can take time and effort. Private charters reduce the time executives, and their teams have to spend at airports, allowing them to focus on other important work.

Safety

One of the best things about flying on an international jet is that it offers a safe and secure experience. It is a result of the extensive safety measures and technology implemented by the airline industry over the last century.

The aircraft is equipped with a wide range of sensors, air traffic control, and safety technology that helps reduce the likelihood of a crash. The industry has also made strides in training pilots and crew, improving flight safety.

Regarding air travel, the safety of passengers is inextricably linked to the safety of the aircraft itself. It is because commercial airlines offer passengers substantial protections and are subject to strict oversight by regulators.

Speed

The speed of a plane depends on several factors, including its engine and altitude. The more powerful the engine, the faster it can fly.

The average cruising speed of commercial jets is around 400-500 knots, about 460-580 miles per hour. However, some private supersonic jets can go even further than that.

For example, a Boeing 747-200 from London to New York reached 1,100 km/h in February 2020. It was thanks to a storm that raged over the Atlantic that day.

Privacy

Unlike flying on an airline, where you’re tethered to the crowd, flying on a private jet means traveling in relative comfort and style. You’ll also have access to various extras that the airlines can’t match. These include a fully stocked bar, an onboard spa, and a state-of-the-art galley and cabin with many amenities.

As mentioned, the art galley also features the most technologically advanced restrooms, with heated towel rails and a steam shower. It is the best way to relax after a long flight, if only for a few minutes. Besides the amenities mentioned earlier, some of the best perks of flying on a private jet include privacy and the ability to work peacefully.

Convenience

Flying on a private jet is convenient and allows travelers to spend time at their destination instead of wasting their vacation hours traveling to and from airports. This convenience makes it possible to visit multiple cities in a single day and arrive at smaller airports closer to your final destination that scheduled airlines don’t fly to, saving you valuable travel time.

Another advantage of flying on a private jet is the freedom to choose your schedule without worrying about missing your flight or changing it due to unforeseen delays. You can also book flights to specific times or days of the week that suit your needs.