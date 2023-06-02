Many employees struggled to earn a living during the pandemic as most businesses counted millions in losses. From the challenging financial situations, many sought refuge in financial institutions like Priority Plus Financial by taking up personal loans and credit card debts. By the end of the pandemic, many found themselves deep in debt without any additional source of income. So, what are the post-pandemic debt management solutions to consider?

Dealing with Post Pandemic Debts

Although the pandemic is over, business is not as profitable as before. It means you’ll have to find practical solutions to help keep up with premiums without further damaging your financial situation. Here are some post-pandemic debt management solutions for you:

Inform Your Lenders

Calling your lender to inform them that you might fall behind on payments is a practical approach to managing your post-pandemic debt. Most financial institutions offer “accommodations” or hardship programs to help repay your debt conveniently. However, it would be best if you communicated with the lender early to get an accommodation.

The programs help avoid negative credit reporting by allowing you to adjust payments temporarily. Some lenders have a payment plan to help all lenders affected by the pandemic clear their debts.

Find a Credit Counselor

Credit counselors can help with your post-pandemic debt management efforts. Professionals in non-profit organizations advise individuals and businesses about money and debt.

After analyzing your financial situation and goals, they’ll prepare a comprehensive debt management plan to help manage all your debt. A credit counseling agency also helps adjust expenses, suggests debt management plans, and offers emergency hardship programs.

Consider Debt Relief

Debt relief options can also help you manage your debt after the pandemic. It’d help to research the various options available before signing up to ensure the relief works in your best interest. There are hundreds of lenders looking to exploit borrowers, and if you are not careful, you may fall victim.

Try to understand what the company is offering first: consolidation loan, debt settlement, or credit counseling. If unsure of the contract terms, seek legal representation before moving forward.

Find Legal Representation

You might need legal representation when managing the debt accumulated during the pandemic to handle all legal proceedings. Some of the situations that require an attorney include the following:

If a creditor files a lawsuit against your business

If there are assets you want to protect

If there are incomes protected from debt collection

A good attorney will also help provide valuable advice on the ideal debt management approach to clear your debt. If you lack adequate income to pay off your debts, they’ll help you file for bankruptcy, protecting you from specific debt collection efforts. It’d help to ensure they have a good record from the state bar association and you can afford their services.

Getting out of debt isn’t easy, especially when you don’t have enough income. In this piece, you’ll find valuable tips to help clear your post-pandemic debt and help restore your financial structure.