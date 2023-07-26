Oil Field Specialties Worth Hiring A Service For

Harvesting oil from the ground doesn’t just happen with an industrial drill and a harness to hold it in place. The activity involves a complex orchestra of people and equipment, moving phases from initial siting and placement to initial penetration, and ultimately harvesting and stabilization.

Multiple industry players like Renegade Wireline Services and others handle niche areas, providing expertise that would be too expensive for companies to keep in-house for every aspect and skill needed.

That said, each piece of equipment comes with a team and expertise to run it as well, which means that any project requires a scheduling and system for rotating all the teams needed for each phase to run well. These are common needs on the oilfield that might be worth hiring a service for.

Sand Pump Equipment

One of the most immediate issues with any kind of drilling involves the efficient removal of debris. That comes from dirt, sand, deposits and similar from the actual work site and location. Sand pumps are ideal for this kind of work, helping move the liquefied output so that it can quickly be moved, tanked and transported elsewhere away from the immediate location. It also cuts down on the related manual labor otherwise required for the same.

Drilling Motors

Drills don’t drive themselves. Just like a hand drill, an oil drill needs a power source to spin the bit and shift and apply the pressure to drill into the ground below. That comes from a top drive motor that provides the power, torque and energy to make drilling possible.

Degassing Equipment

One of the biggest hazards in drilling comes with the release of pressurized gasses from far below. That can include methane, carbon dioxide and similar, all of which are flammable as well as poisonous to breathe.

Early rigs were prone to flame flashes and explosions because of these gasses, so removal is a must. Degasser equipment is how this risk is managed and avoided, utilizing motion and dispersion to free up the gas as it comes out of the drill hole and dissipates rather than building up.

Shale Vibration

Shale has been an additional source of oil, particularly in U.S. fields with advanced equipment. Shale shakers help free up oil from shale debris, squeezing out the oil so it can be recovered from the saturated material. Shale shakers provide this solution, effectively separating the two from each other.

Pipe Expansion and Perforation

In fracking, lateral lines need both expansion as well as perforation to allow for fracture material to seep oil recovery into the line for harvesting. This type of line work involves specialized equipment, personnel and application both to prep the line, prepare the channel, perforate and stabilize the new segment for harvesting.

Industry players oftentimes provide services in module systems, allowing them to be applied in phases as rigs and drilling projects expand to new targets.