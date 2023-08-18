Effective digital marketing techniques for selling new homes are necessary in today’s market. You need a multifaceted digital strategy visible on multiple platforms to gain and maintain customers.

Website

Using a website is a great way to attract new home buyers. If you optimize your website for search and produce content that addresses the queries of potential homebuyers, you can expect a good return on your investment. This leads to more right visitors converting into qualified leads, prospects, and sales.

Many homebuyers will use their phones while house hunting, so making your website mobile-friendly is critical. Adding an interactive map directly onto your home page is also a good idea so buyers can easily find the house they want.

You can do this by adding a map block to your home page and entering the house’s address as the first marker. You can even add other points of interest, like schools and grocery stores, if you wish.

Social Media

With a new-build property market in demand, it’s no secret that real estate developers are looking for ways to reach potential buyers online. It’s important to note that not all social media platforms are the same, and it’s crucial to customize each platform to meet the needs of its users.

Another strategy in new home marketing is to showcase homes you’ve sold on your social media pages to build up your authority as a property developer. This tactic can help nudge prospects into contacting you for a sales appointment without directly asking them to purchase.

Virtual Tours

Virtual tours are an incredible way to show off properties to potential buyers. Not only do they allow buyers to vet the floor plan of a property, but they can also easily view 360 images.

This allows agents to spend less time showing homes and more time selling them. It’s beneficial for out-of-town buyers who can only visit a home in person after making an offer.

In addition, virtual tours have a lower bounce rate, which helps improve website traffic and search engine rankings. They also entice customers to stay longer on a site, which helps increase conversions. Moreover, using a simple plugin, they’re easy to create and include on a real estate website. These tours can also feature live data integrations, like street view and directions, for maximum user experience.

Email Marketing

Email marketing can effectively reach potential home buyers and produce leads. You can send targeted emails to individuals based on their preferences and actions using email automation tools.

In your emails, be sure to include testimonials from past clients. These can increase your credibility and convince potential homebuyers that you are a reliable choice.

Also, make your emails mobile-friendly. Most homebuyers read their emails on their phones, so ensure your messages can be easily viewed on smaller screens. In addition, a conversational tone and intriguing subject line are usually the best ways to grab your customers’ attention.

One can utilize email automation to schedule and send emails at consistent intervals. However, ensure that the content you send is relevant to your subscribers.

Testimonials

If you’re looking for ways to boost your conversion rate and attract homebuyers and sellers in a saturated online space, look no further than real estate testimonials. Testimonials are a powerful marketing tool that helps prospective clients feel connected to you and your service offering in an honest, genuine way.

Testimonials can be either written or video. Video can be especially effective because it lets you capture your client’s emotions while buying or selling a home.

Just ensure you ask for authentic testimonials from past clients and have their permission to use them. And remember that a well-done testimonial can have as much or more impact than an advertisement on your website. The proper testimonial will eradicate any concerns your prospects might have and convert them into leads.