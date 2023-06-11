Benefits of Installing Solar Shingles in Your Home

Solar shingles resemble regular roof shingles and incorporate photovoltaic cells to convert sunlight into energy. Although just a few manufacturers provide them, they can be put on new and old homes.

While they may be more aesthetically appealing than solar panels, they have unique benefits.

Cost

Solar shingles cost more than conventional solar panels but offer many of the same advantages. Additionally, they offer a more seamless appearance than solar panels, which can enhance a home’s overall exterior beauty. They might be a fantastic choice for homeowners wishing to replace their roofs and simultaneously add a renewable energy system.

Sunstyle solar shingles convert sunlight into electricity using photovoltaic cells like solar panels. Each shingle produces between 13 and 63 watts of power, depending on the brand. Some manufacturers use flexible CIGS, while others utilize crystalline silicon solar cells to generate power.

The price of solar shingles will depend on the manufacturer, location, and roof pitch/slope. However, it’s worth considering the financial incentives available to homeowners, such as federal and state tax credits. Solar shingles are customizable and can be designed to match any home. They are a fantastic choice for homeowners trying to lessen their carbon impact without sacrificing attractiveness.

Energy Efficiency

Solar shingles are an alternative energy option that blends aesthetics and modern technologies. When sunlight hits the solar shingles, the coating knocks electrons off light particles, which travel through an electrical circuit and generate electricity. Your home’s size and everyday energy use will determine how many solar shingles you need.

Solar roof shingles are designed to shed water and withstand winds up to 130 mph. These shingles are nailed directly to your roof and come in four shingle colors to match your roof’s design.

Homeowners can save on solar shingle costs through various incentives, rebates, and credits. The federal tax credit provides a 30% reduction on the solar roof installation cost, and many states offer similar incentives.

Appearance

Passers-by often need to realize that your house has a solar power system installed. Unlike traditional solar panels, which often look boxy and unappealing, solar shingles look like regular roof shingles. They have a sleek appearance and blend in more seamlessly with your home.

They’re also less invasive than solar panels, which don’t require racking or external wiring. They are an excellent choice for property owners who want to reduce their electricity costs and carbon footprint but don’t want to spend money on a new roof installation.

Solar shingles are also easier to maintain than solar panels. They have fewer nooks and crannies, so leaves and dirt don’t get stuck as quickly. Plus, they’re waterproof so that they can withstand severe weather conditions. They’re less efficient than standard solar panels, though, and they only work well on some types of roofs. Solar shingles are usually paired with solar inverters to generate energy and offset utility bills.

Maintenance

Although solar shingles cost more than traditional rooftop solar panels, they offer the advantage of not having to replace your roof. Additionally, they can be installed with your existing roof or in place of a new one. They also qualify for the same financial incentives and rebates as traditional rooftop solar panels.

Most solar shingles use copper indium gallium selenide as a semiconductor, which keeps the shingle flexible and thin but allows for adequate energy conversion. However, some brands utilize monocrystalline silicon—the same material used to fabricate computer chips—which increases efficiency.

While many homeowners are hesitant to install solar panels because of their bulky appearance, the sleek design of solar shingles makes them less noticeable. Plus, they can be incorporated with your existing roof for a seamless look. You may be eligible for homeowner’s insurance reductions if you live in an area with high rates of wildfires or hurricanes.