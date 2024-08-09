What Factors Should You Consider When Shopping For a Performance Exhaust?

Upgrading your car’s exhaust system can give you more power, better fuel economy, and an improved exhaust note. But with so many options on the market, how do you know which performance exhaust is right for your ride? Here are some key factors to consider when shopping for an aftermarket exhaust system.

Sound

One of the main reasons people upgrade their exhaust is for a better sound. Aftermarket systems often use less baffling, so you’ll get more interior resonance and a louder exterior tone. Are you looking for a deep rumble or a higher-pitched roar? Test drive a few different setups so you can find the right auditory profile. Just keep noise regulations in mind.

Power

A less restrictive exhaust allows your engine to inhale and exhale easier, increasing horsepower and torque. High-flow mid-pipes and low-back pressure mufflers help engine performance. Make sure to get a cat-back or axle-back system that’s designed for your specific engine. Complete exhaust swaps require custom tuning.

Materials

Performance exhausts use higher grade metals than stock systems. Stainless steel and aluminized steel resist corrosion and hold up better over time. Titanium and carbon fiber are lightweight but expensive options. Make sure all pipes, mufflers, and tips are fully shielded. High temperatures can melt plastic hangers.

Brands

Well-known performance brands like Magnaflow, Flowmaster, Borla, and CORSA offer quality components and tunable sound profiles. Cobble together your own system from various manufacturers or get a complete tuned kit from your car’s maker. Check reviews and forums to see what others with your make and model are running.

Installation

You can pay a shop to do the exhaust work but expect labor fees. Consider a bolted system without welds for easier DIY. Watch some YouTube tutorials to gauge the difficulty. You’ll need jack stands, basic tools, gaskets, and clamps. If you’re keeping the catalytic converter, ensure proper clearance. Allow time for any adjustments.

Legal Compliance

Modifying your exhaust may impact emissions and sound regulations. Make sure the components are 50-state legal with CARB certification. Know the noise limits in your state and don’t remove required exhaust components. Performance mufflers help maintain noise compliance. Keep your factory system to reinstall for inspections.

Cost

Shop around for the best deals. Expect to pay $400-$1,200+ for a full cat-back depending on materials and brand. Axle-backs are simpler and cheaper. Compare prices online as local shops may overcharge on labor. Consider buying used exhaust parts to save money. Just inspect thoroughly for damage and rust.

Upgrading to an aftermarket exhaust system is an exciting mod that can liven up your ride. Do your homework so you get the perfect tone and performance for your specific car. With the right exhaust, you'll be motoring in style.