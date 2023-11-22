Five Foods to Improve Heart Health

Eating a healthy diet is an important factor in maintaining good health. Our bodies operate best when we provide them with complete, nutritious foods full of vitamins and minerals. Thankfully, experts have pinpointed foods that nourish specific organs and systems, meaning we can thoughtfully target trouble areas that may need an extra boost. If you are concerned about heart health and want to bolster this system, consider adding these five foods to your regular diet.

1. Salmon

Salmon is considered a superfood for heart health because of its high levels of omega-3 healthy fats. Cardiac specialists like Ian Weisberg may encourage patients to consume several servings of salmon per week to help lower blood pressure and curb inflammation. Remember that baking is a healthier way to prepare fish than frying in oil, so take this into consideration when determining how you’ll prepare this dish.

2. Olive Oil

The healthiest food in the world isn’t going to help your heart if you prepare it using copious amounts of saturated fat. Thankfully, olive oil is a healthy fat alternative that also adds rich flavor to your dishes. This oil is made from smashed olives and can help lower cholesterol. Try using it to prepare fresh vegetables or drizzle it on a salad.

3. Walnuts

Walnuts are another source of healthy fats that may help you lower your cholesterol. The omega-3s in walnuts provide nutrition that combats inflammation. Try snacking on walnuts instead of chips or cookies that may be prepared with less healthy fats. These flavorful nuts are also a great topping for salads.

4. Black Beans

The antioxidants in black beans can help combat high blood pressure, while the fiber in them can help lower cholesterol. Mild in flavor, black beans are a great addition to salads and soups. If you’re concerned about the sodium levels of canned beans, rinse them first before adding them to your meals.

5. Tofu

If you’re looking for a heart-healthy soy protein, consider tofu. This vegetarian option is packed full of polyunsaturated fats which are great for boosting heart health. Be careful how you cook tofu as again, poor preparation can negate the benefits. Grill tofu marinated in a low-sodium sauce, or stir-fry in just a splash of olive oil.

Hopefully, you’ve realized that eating to maximize heart health doesn’t have to be boring or bland. By incorporating these savory options into your meal plan, you can boost your cardiac performance while enjoying fun and flavorful dishes.