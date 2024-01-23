Budgeting Tips for Hiring a General Contractor

A skilled general contractor is the key to completing your renovation project on time and within budget. But how do you find one?

Look for a contractor with experience, expertise, and the proper permits and licenses. They should also have exceptional communication skills. They should be able to answer your questions and provide frequent updates.

Get Multiple Quotes

If you want to find a contractor that fits your project and budget, getting multiple quotes is important. Doing so lets you compare apples to apples and determine which contractor offers the best value.

When reviewing quotes, ask the contractors for a breakdown of costs by item. This will help you understand how each contractor calculates their price and may give you an idea of which contractor uses higher-quality materials.

It’s also helpful to note that contractors often have different quoting styles. This is okay, but compare estimates based on the same scope of work to make an apples-to-apples comparison. This will also avoid confusion and frustration for everyone involved.

Determine the Scope of the Work

A skilled general contractor can manage the construction process and ensure the work is done on time, within budget, and with the proper code and specs. They will also have the experience to work with multiple types of projects and materials.

The first thing that a good contractor will do is provide an estimate for the project. They will consider the scope of the work, material costs, and labor. This will help you decide which contractor to choose.

Ensure the quote includes a detailed description of the project scope and how change orders will be handled. This will minimize any potential disputes. This is especially important if the project is complicated or will require unique materials. A written scope of work can save you much money in the long run. The document should also be free of industry jargon and easy to read. This will minimize the risk of miscommunication and costly mistakes.

Know the Cost of Materials

Whether a general contractor charges on a flat rate or an hourly basis, the cost of materials should be reflected in their estimate. Labor costs also need to be taken into consideration.

Labor costs can be complicated to calculate. Usually, a GC will use the same unit cost across multiple projects to ensure consistency and fairness. However, they may need to adjust these unit costs for different types of projects. For example, a house build or renovation project will require more labor than a remodeling job.

It’s important to know a GC’s overhead costs to determine their markup and profit margin. It’s common practice for a GC to charge $300-500 daily, covering overhead, operations, and employee wages. The GC’s profit margin will then be added to these costs to arrive at a final price.

Be Open to Negotiations

If you want to remodel your home or add to it, you will likely need a general contractor. These professionals can help ensure the project is completed on time, within budget, and to city specs.

They can also oversee the construction and ensure the subcontractors perform their work correctly. They will usually utilize a combination of specialty subcontractors and their laborers to perform the bulk of the work.

Choosing the right GC for your job is important, and you should research. Ask for referrals from friends and family, interview potential contractors, and check their licenses and experience. Depending on your project, you may have to negotiate a contract price. However, be careful not to create a hostile environment or send the message that cutting corners is okay. This can be expensive in the long run. Be sure to have a target number and be ready to compromise.