SD-WAN Security: How It Improves Business Performance to Deliver High-Quality User Experience

Software-defined vast area network (SD-WAN) is a virtualized service that connects and extends enterprise networks over large geographical distances using links such as multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), wireless, broadband Internet, and 4G/LTE. It assures businesses of consistent application performance and resiliency, improves network security, and simplifies WAN architecture. It also delivers a high-quality user experience that increases business productivity and agility while reducing IT costs.

Improved Performance

Improved performance is one of the main reasons why businesses move to SD WAN solutions. These solutions can improve application performance, security and bandwidth efficiency without sacrificing safety and data privacy. The key to improved performance is that SD-WAN solutions are based on dynamic bandwidth allocation and network path selection, allowing data to travel across multiple channels simultaneously. It results in smoother, more reliable network performance with less downtime and improved visibility into the status of WAN connections. For example, data can automatically switch to another if one route fails. It minimizes downtime and allows companies to avoid the need for backup circuits which are often costly and time-consuming.

SD-WAN also allows IT to prioritize traffic for mission-critical applications that cannot tolerate low-bandwidth or poor connections. It is achieved through traffic-forwarding policies at the centralized controller level and then pushed out to all SD-WAN devices. This intelligent path control steers traffic based on IP addresses, application profiles, port numbers, quality-of-service markings and many other factors. Data can be shown the best path for each application, regardless of size or location. Unlike conventional tunnel-based WANs, which require all traffic backhauled to a data center before forwarding to the cloud, SD-WAN can offload application traffic from MPLS links and use more cost-effective access types like broadband Internet or mobile 4G networks. It allows companies to significantly reduce their WAN budgets by reducing the bandwidth needed for low-priority applications while maintaining high-bandwidth options for their highest-priority traffic.

Scalability

In today’s world of increasing digital business, scalability is vital for ensuring your WAN infrastructure can cope with growing users. With more people using remote workspaces and the Internet as their work connection, you need to guarantee that every user has an uninterrupted, high-quality experience no matter what location they’re coming from or what device they’re using. It is where SD-WAN solutions come in handy. The technology allows you to connect to different locations automatically, minimizing manual operations and optimizing the performance of your network. It also helps to improve the reliability of cloud and SaaS applications by enabling direct connectivity and avoiding VPNs (broadband internet, LTE, 4G or MPLS as WAN connections).

SD-WAN is an excellent choice for enterprises that want to ensure reliable access to data, apps and services wherever they are. It can extend a WAN across multiple locations and public clouds, reducing downtime and improving productivity. The technology also offers flexibility to integrate with various access providers and transport types and provides dynamic bandwidth allocation. Policy-based routing sends traffic through the quickest routes to reduce latency and increase throughput. In addition, IT can better control application prioritization and bandwidth allocation to ensure that essential services are always available.

Centralized Management

If you are a business owner, you might have heard about Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN). It is a transformative technology that allows businesses to connect remote devices and branch offices worldwide. It reduces total costs and provides greater agility to support current IT business initiatives. SD-WAN solutions are managed through a single interface that monitors and drives traffic. From this point, new sites are provisioned, paths to applications are allocated according to criticality, and users can flex bandwidth.

Centralized management of an SD-WAN solution is the best way to ensure traffic is handled effectively and efficiently. It also reduces complexity, makes it easier to track applications, and improves performance and operational efficiencies. Another critical aspect of centralized management is that it can save money on infrastructure and transport costs. Typically, this is the main reason that organizations switch to an SD-WAN in the first place. The centralized management of an SD-WAN also helps ensure that many connections are used efficiently and effectively while the data remains secure. It can reduce the risk of cyberattacks that might lead to loss of information or even data theft. It also enables end-to-end encryption, prioritizes real-time traffic on business-critical applications, and routes it through the most efficient pathways.

Enhanced Security

Security becomes a more critical concern as remote working becomes increasingly common and employees connect to the network from various locations. Fortunately, SD-WAN solutions are designed to address these concerns and provide improved security features. One of the key features that can make SD-WAN solutions more secure is encryption. It ensures that all data sent over the Internet remains protected and safe. It also helps to reduce the amount of traffic that needs to pass through security parameters, making them easier to manage. Another way that SD-WAN security can be improved is through virtual firewalls. These can be used to block or restrict access to websites, as well as protect against malicious traffic and viruses.

Using virtual firewalls is also an excellent way to prevent unauthorized access to the network by users and guests. In addition, it can help to prevent malware and other viruses from spreading throughout the business. The best SD-WAN solutions will have a centralized control point to set and enforce security policies across the business. It makes it easier to monitor suspicious activity and filter and block it quickly and efficiently, preventing a wide range of threats. Configuring and deploying security policies at scale across the entire network can save time and money. Additionally, it can be easier to create segmentation policies that adapt automatically to the changes that take place on the network.